Head of Russia's Roscosmos Believes US Could Introduce New Sanctions Later in 2021

"The bans that I mentioned do not apply to launches that are carried out before 31 December 2022, which means the bans will be introduced on 1 January 2023. However, we have information that the package of the restrictions that are currently under consideration envisions the possibility of speeding up the introduction of these restrictions, which means they could be introduced this year," Rogozin told Russia's lower chamber lawmakers.
Last year, the US slapped sanctions on Russia's Progress Rocket Space Centre that produces Soyuz spacecraft, and on Roscosmos's chief scientific institute.
Apart from that, several years ago the Pentagon imposed a ban on the use of Russian space equipment for launching satellites that are planned to be used to provide services to the US military. The ban will take effect on 31 December 2022.
