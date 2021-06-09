Sergei Lavrov: Russia Has No Illusions Regarding Putin’s Upcoming Meeting With Biden

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned against overestimated expectations about the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden, scheduled for 16 June in Geneva.
Hailing the upcoming summit as very important, and underscoring that Russia is open for frank dialogue, Lavrov empasised that the Kremlin is interested in pragmatic relations with the west.
Russia has no superpower ambitions or a desire to spread its agenda around the world, underscored the Foreign Minister on Wednesday, as he addressed the Primakov Readings forum.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
