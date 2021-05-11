Register
12:24 GMT11 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Screenshot of 10 May 2021 videoed encounter between US patrol boat USCGC Maui and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) FIAC speedboats.

    US Navy Releases Footage of 'Unsafe & Unprofessional' Approach by IRGC Speedboats

    © Photo : US Fifth Fleet
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    109
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0b/1082854987_0:0:1283:722_1200x675_80_0_0_1e29ea32e8d5a72a6816c28413450cae.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202105111082855086-us-navy-releases-footage-of-unsafe--unprofessional-approach-by-irgc-speedboats/

    Pentagon spokesman John Kirby earlier said that the American warships had to deliver around 30 warning shots before the Iranian speedboats left the vessels in peace.

    The US Fifth Fleet has released footage of an encounter on 10 May between a group of American warships sailing through the Strait of Hormuz and the FIAC speedboats and helicopters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN). The Pentagon had already dubbed the Iranian approach "unsafe and unprofessional".

    The US Department of Defense said that 13 IRGCN boats armed only with machine guns followed at close range six American vessels, including a guided-missile cruiser, patrol coastal ships and Coast Guard patrol boats, which had been escorting the surfaced guided-missile submarine USS Georgia. At some point, two IRGCN vessels separated from the group to cross to another side of the US Navy convoy and started following coastal ship USS Squall and patrol boat USCGC Maui.

    One of the videos published by the Fifth Fleet, showed USCGC Maui giving acoustic device warnings to the two IRGCN boats. The US military said its ships gave several audio warnings to the Iranian ships, but claimed they ignored all of them. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby noted that only after one of the ships fired around 30 warning shots the IRGCN speedboats departed.

    In an April 2, 2021, photo released by the U.S. Navy, an Iranian Revolutionary Guard vessel cuts in front of the U.S. Coast Guard ship USCGC Wrangell in the Persian Gulf
    © AP Photo / U.S. Navy
    US Ship Fires 30 Warning Shots to Repel Iranian IRGC Boats, Pentagon Says

    The Pentagon claims that its warships acted in accordance with international regulations for preventing incidents at sea and that they had the right to sail through the international waters in the Strait of Hormuz. The US Fifth Fleet said that the military convoy was conducting "routine" patrol to disrupt the transport of "illicit cargo", which could be used to fund "terrorism & unlawful activity". Washington considers Iran's elite military, IRGC, a "terrorist organisation".

    On 9 May the group of warships, which was purportedly harassed by the IRGCN boats, reported seizing an arsenal big enough to equip a "small army" from one of the "stateless dhow" sailing in the international waters of the region. The seized shipment apparently contained Russian-made anti-tank guided missiles and Chinese Type 56 assault rifles, the Fifth Fleet claimed.

    Related:

    US Ready to ‘Do Everything It Can’ to Prevent Iran From Getting Nukes if Talks Fail
    US Reportedly Finds ‘Significant Cache’ of Iranian Missile Parts Being Smuggled to Houthis by Boat
    US Officials Say Iranian Boats Prevented Salvaging of Damaged Oil Tanker in Gulf of Oman – Reports
    Federal Jury Convicts Iran Citizen for Conspiring to Violate US Trade Embargo
    US Ship Fires 30 Warning Shots to Repel Iranian IRGC Boats, Pentagon Says
    Tags:
    Strait of Hormuz, speed boat, Iran, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Unrest in the Holy City: Israeli Police and Palestinians Clash Outside Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse