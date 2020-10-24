Is India Headed for Stronger Second Wave of COVID Infections Than West Amid Festive Cheer?

India, the world’s second-worst hit country, saw a significant drop in new COVID-19 cases in almost two months after hitting a high of nearly 100,000 cases. As India with its 7.7 million cases followed the US, which has 8.3 million cases, health experts warn of a tsunami of new cases amid festivities and jam-packed political rallies.

The recent declining trend of COVID-19 tally in India shows the country has likely bent the graph of key coronavirus parameters - active cases, deaths and positivity rate.

Despite the decline, India continues to record a daily average of more than 50,000 infections so far this week. Indian health ministry said on Friday that active caseload was below 700,000 for the first time in two months (63 days). The total positive active cases in the country are 695,509 and comprise merely 8.96% of the total cases.

India hit its first COVID peak in September with the burgeoning spike of almost 93,000 new cases daily. While the possibility of the second wave cannot be ruled out, the question remains will India see a harsher and strong COVID peak as the fallout of festivities, winter pollution and jam-packed political rallies?

Doctors warn if people throw caution to the wind and slip up during festivities, it would cost India more than it has gained.

Speaking to Sputnik, Randeep Guleria, Director of India's premier hospital and medical research AIIMS, said the country is going to witness a spike in the number of cases in the coming days with biggest festive seasons approaching.

"Despite the government making all the efforts, it is now down to the public to follow the rules and avoid gatherings. Our biggest festival is around the corner but we must not forget that we are in the middle of the pandemic," said Guleria, adding the people seem to be forgetting that.

Meeting for reelection of Com. Sudama Prasad (Sikarhata, Tarari). With every passing hour, the momentum is growing in Bihar in favour of the Mahagathbandhan. NDA was hoping to steal the polls in Covid times, but Bihar has turned it into a people's upsurge. #बदलो_सरकार_बदलो_बिहार pic.twitter.com/qhtZgQBbqU — Dipankar (@Dipankar_cpiml) October 23, 2020

Festivities to Turn Fatal

More than a billion people in India have already begun celebrating major festivals, Dushehara, Eid, Diwali and Chhath Puja. The season witnesses highest crowding of people in markets, places of worship and public spaces to celebrate the festivals.

The defiance of coronavirus rules has begun to reflect in political rallies Bihar where thousands of people amassed in grounds exposing themselves to the danger of infection.

Professor K. Srinath Reddy, president of the Public Health Foundation of India, said the countrymen need to be careful as festivals and similar gatherings can turn out to be a super-spreader event.

Devotees violate social distancing norms on the first day of opening or #BankeBihari temple in #Vrindavan. pic.twitter.com/nI11LXxa22 — Anuja Jaiswal (@Anuja_Jaiswal11) October 17, 2020

“There are more challenges with this virus as it started with big cities and it is now penetrating to smaller towns of rural areas. There would be different calendars of spreading for the virus. The virus is receding but cases would continue to increase due to mobility of people,” Reddy told Sputnik.

He adds that India is not beyond the danger.

“We do not have to pray in public in boisterous fashion. Devotion is not determined by boisterous public exhibition. The idea of festivities is to pray for better health and the future of loved ones. What would be the point of praying if festivities turn fatal?” he said.

Lies, Damn Lies, and Statistics

Dr. P.K. Rajagopalan, former director of the ICMR and highest civilian award recipient, believes that the pandemic is not going to die down soon in India as subclinical infections remain unnoticed by authorities despite efforts.

“In any viral infection of the Corona type, there are waves of infection as it happened in countries like the US, Britain, Italy etc. The same will follow in India. The immunity level (not much is being studied by the authorities) has yet to peak, so that there are [people] less susceptible in the community,” Rajagopalan told Sputnik.

Virologist Shaheed Jameel also cast his doubts upon India’s declining COVID cases, but agreed that the country has bent the curve, as it appears from the “available data”.

“The reason of India bending the curve could be due to increased use of rapid antigen tests which are less sensitive and secondly as more outbreak in villages and rural districts making it slow down due to lower population density than cities,” Jameel explains.

India has tested 100 million people as of 22 October as per ICMR and more than 1.1 million have been tested daily on an average as of October. However, almost half of them were rapid antigen tests, which have been discontinued by several countries due to inconsistency in results.

Until August, India tested up to 30 percent of people with less accurate Rapid antigen tests (RAT) tests, confirmed Dr. Balram Bhargava, Director-General of ICMR.