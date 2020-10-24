Register
05:17 GMT24 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A woman walks past a graffiti of a girl wearing a protective mask amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, October 23, 2020

    Is India Headed for Stronger Second Wave of COVID Infections Than West Amid Festive Cheer?

    © REUTERS / FRANCIS MASCARENHAS
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/17/1080861236_0:43:3166:1823_1200x675_80_0_0_b24362b5ee2bd916fa9120f2b2ed9023.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202010241080856430-is-india-headed-for-stronger-second-wave-of-covid-infections-than-west-amid-festive-cheer/

    India, the world’s second-worst hit country, saw a significant drop in new COVID-19 cases in almost two months after hitting a high of nearly 100,000 cases. As India with its 7.7 million cases followed the US, which has 8.3 million cases, health experts warn of a tsunami of new cases amid festivities and jam-packed political rallies.

    The recent declining trend of COVID-19 tally in India shows the country has likely bent the graph of key coronavirus parameters - active cases, deaths and positivity rate.

    Despite the decline, India continues to record a daily average of more than 50,000 infections so far this week. Indian health ministry said on Friday that active caseload was below 700,000 for the first time in two months (63 days). The total positive active cases in the country are 695,509 and comprise merely 8.96% of the total cases.

    India hit its first COVID peak in September with the burgeoning spike of almost 93,000 new cases daily. While the possibility of the second wave cannot be ruled out, the question remains will India see a harsher and strong COVID peak as the fallout of festivities, winter pollution and jam-packed political rallies?

    Doctors warn if people throw caution to the wind and slip up during festivities, it would cost India more than it has gained.

    Speaking to Sputnik, Randeep Guleria, Director of India's premier hospital and medical research AIIMS, said the country is going to witness a spike in the number of cases in the coming days with biggest festive seasons approaching.

    "Despite the government making all the efforts, it is now down to the public to follow the rules and avoid gatherings. Our biggest festival is around the corner but we must not forget that we are in the middle of the pandemic," said Guleria, adding the people seem to be forgetting that.

    Festivities to Turn Fatal

    More than a billion people in India have already begun celebrating major festivals, Dushehara, Eid, Diwali and Chhath Puja. The season witnesses highest crowding of people in markets, places of worship and public spaces to celebrate the festivals.

    The defiance of coronavirus rules has begun to reflect in political rallies Bihar where thousands of people amassed in grounds exposing themselves to the danger of infection.

    Professor K. Srinath Reddy, president of the Public Health Foundation of India, said the countrymen need to be careful as festivals and similar gatherings can turn out to be a super-spreader event.

    “There are more challenges with this virus as it started with big cities and it is now penetrating to smaller towns of rural areas. There would be different calendars of spreading for the virus. The virus is receding but cases would continue to increase due to mobility of people,” Reddy told Sputnik.

    He adds that India is not beyond the danger.

    “We do not have to pray in public in boisterous fashion. Devotion is not determined by boisterous public exhibition. The idea of festivities is to pray for better health and the future of loved ones. What would be the point of praying if festivities turn fatal?” he said.

    Lies, Damn Lies, and Statistics

    Dr. P.K. Rajagopalan, former director of the ICMR and highest civilian award recipient, believes that the pandemic is not going to die down soon in India as subclinical infections remain unnoticed by authorities despite efforts.

    “In any viral infection of the Corona type, there are waves of infection as it happened in countries like the US, Britain, Italy etc. The same will follow in India. The immunity level (not much is being studied by the authorities) has yet to peak, so that there are [people] less susceptible in the community,” Rajagopalan told Sputnik. 

    Virologist Shaheed Jameel also cast his doubts upon India’s declining COVID cases, but agreed that the country has bent the curve, as it appears from the “available data”.

    “The reason of India bending the curve could be due to increased use of rapid antigen tests which are less sensitive and secondly as more outbreak in villages and rural districts making it slow down due to lower population density than cities,” Jameel explains.

    India has tested 100 million people as of 22 October as per ICMR and more than 1.1 million have been tested daily on an average as of October. However, almost half of them were rapid antigen tests, which have been discontinued by several countries due to inconsistency in results.

    Until August, India tested up to 30 percent of people with less accurate Rapid antigen tests (RAT) tests, confirmed Dr. Balram Bhargava, Director-General of ICMR.

    Related:

    COVID-19 Live Updates: India Records World's Largest Daily Rise in Cases With 73,272 New Patients
    Government Working on Next COVID-Stimulus to Support Economy - India's Economic Affairs Secretary
    Covid-19 Takes Fizz Out of Firecracker Business Ahead of India's Festive Season
    Tags:
    Rally, elections, political, Winters, health, doctor, peak, Diwali, festival, coronavirus, COVID-19, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 17 - 23 October
    This Week in Pictures: 17 - 23 October
    Moderator Agitator
    Moderator Agitator
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse