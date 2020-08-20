Register
12:58 GMT20 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes a swab from a migrant worker, who returned to Delhi from his native state, for a rapid antigen test at a bus terminal, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in New Delhi, India, August 17, 2020

    Indian Medical Experts Divided on Suggestion to Bypass COVID-19 Vaccine Trials for Mass Production

    © REUTERS / ADNAN ABIDI
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/14/1080227992_0:3:3029:1707_1200x675_80_0_0_d02cafac9f374ade084d826fdc2ccf28.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202008201080224396-indian-medical-experts-divided-on-suggestion-to-bypass-covid-19-vaccine-trials-for-mass-production/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Hot on the heels of Russia giving approval for the commercial production of the first-ever vaccine for COVID-19, before completion of all mandatory trials, the chief of India's apex medical research body has suggested a similar plan to mitigate the burgeoning spike in infections, if the federal government authorises it.

    Medical scientists in India have expressed divergent views on a suggestion made by the Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to go for mass production of three COVID-19 vaccine candidates before completion of Phase 3 trails.

    Dr K.N. Panicker, an expert on community medicine and a former advisor to the World Health Organisation said that although it would be a calculated risk, it was worth taking.  

    “The way the epidemic goes on at the moment, it would subside by next April. But until that time a large section of the population would be exposed to the infection and the benefit of the vaccine would not be as gainful as it is now", Dr Panicker told Sputnik.

    Dr Panicker asserted that the vaccine might not be 100 percent effective, unless it goes through all the trial phases, including a community trial. “But the time constraint is a big thing", he added.

    ICMR Chief Dr Balram Bhargava was reported to have made the suggestion to a parliamentary panel on Wednesday (19 August). Currently, three vaccines are undergoing trials at different stages, developed by Bharat Biotech, Cadila, and Oxford University, and are being handled by the Serum Institute of India.

    On the other hand, Dr P.K. Rajagopalan, a nationally recognised vector control scientist contended, "Anything that has not undergone mandatory trials should not go into production".

    Dr Rajagopalan, who was decorated with one of the highest civilian awards, Padma Sri was critical of the handling of COVID-19 in India. "The government has bungled it", he told Sputnik. "It now wants to have a vaccine in place, even if its efficacy is not proven, as the burden is increasing".

    "India should have followed the example of New Zealand, where they handled the pandemic much better. Our experience with some of the viral vaccines like Japanese Encephalitis and Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) – a tick-borne viral haemorrhagic fever found in the southwestern part of India, are not good. It is not like small pox or cholera", felt Dr Rajagopalan.

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said "...there is a curiosity among everybody when the corona vaccine will be ready. This is natural".

    "Once we get a green signal from our scientists, we will launch massive production of the vaccine. We have made all the preparations. We have drawn an outline to ramp up the production of the vaccines and to make it available to each and every person in the shortest possible time", Modi said, during his address to the nation on the 74th Independence Day on 15 August.

    To date, India has 686,395 active cases of COVID-19. Some 2,096,664 patients have been cured. According to data released by the federal Health Ministry on Thursday, the death toll is 53,866.

    Related:

    India Needs Immediate Plan to Avoid Confusing COVID-19 and Dengue Patients, Virologist Says
    India's Modi: Mitigating COVID-19 Impact Top Priority for Gov't, Vaccine Delivery Plan in Place
    Russia Interested in COVID-19 Vaccine Production in India, RDIF Head Says
    Tags:
    vaccine, Narendra Modi, COVID-19, New Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Much-Needed Cure for COVID-19: Vaccine Production Process
    Much-Needed Cure for COVID-19: Russian Vaccine Production Process
    Running the Numbers
    Running the Numbers
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse