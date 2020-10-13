WTO Allows EU to Slap Tariffs on $4Bn in US Goods Over Boeing Spat

The World Trade Organization has approved tariffs on nearly $4 billion-worth of American goods and services by the EU over Washington's subsidies to aerospace giant Boeing.
In its ruling, published Tuesday, the WTO said that "the level of countermeasures 'commensurate with the degree and nature of the adverse effects determined to exist' amounts to USD 3,993,212,564 per annum."
The EU will receive the right to impose the tariffs starting October 27.
According to AFP, the list of potential tariff targets will include US made aircraft, tractors, tobacco and a range of food items including peanuts, sweet potatoes, Pacific salmon and frozen orange juice.
Last year, the WTO allowed the US to impose $7.5 billion in tariffs on goods and services made in the EU, prompting Washington to slap 25 tariffs on several European food goods, and to increase import duties on Airbus planes from 10 to 15 percent.
The new tariff allowance is expected to be another blow to Boeing's bottom line. Both of the world's major aircraft manufacturers have already suffered major losses amid the global economic and health crisis caused by the coronavirus.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
