Register
08:05 GMT14 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Assange Will Never Have Chance of Fair Trial in UK, US, Former Ecuadorian Consul Says

    © Sputnik . Screenshot
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107802/72/1078027261_0:0:1554:874_1200x675_80_0_0_8c7da13635c5a2d6c248d8a81052bbd3.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202008141080161883-assange-will-never-have-chance-of-fair-trial-in-uk-us-former-ecuadorian-consul-says/

    LONDON (Sputnik) – Former Ecuadorian Сonsul in London Fidel Narvaez told Sputnik ahead of Friday´s administrative hearing in Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's extradition case that the whistleblower will not get a fair trial either in the UK or in the United States.

    "There is plenty of evidence showing that Assange is a victim of judicial persecution and that he is not getting a fair extradition trial here in the UK, and certainly will not have a fair trial in the US", the former diplomat told Sputnik in a phone interview.

    According to Narvaez, the judicial persecution against the Australian journalist began even before he was arrested on 11 April 2019, at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he enjoyed political asylum for seven years to avoid being sent to Sweden until Ecuador's current government handed him over to the UK police last year.

    After being sentenced to 50 weeks in jail for jumping bail in a hearing that lasted less than 15 minutes, Assange was sent to Belmarsh maximum-security prison in east London, where visits by relatives and lawyers are normally restricted.

    Protesters hold banners outside Westminster Magistrates Court in London, where Julian Assange is due to appear, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.
    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Protesters hold banners outside Westminster Magistrates Court in London, where Julian Assange is due to appear, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

    Narvaez said that since the coronavirus pandemic struck, the WikiLeaks founder has seen his solitary confinement conditions worsened. The whistleblower has not been allowed to see his partner and sons, nor meet his lawyers in person, due to social distance restrictions.

    It even took months for the prison authorities to give him a pair of reading glasses and a radio receiver he had requested, Narvaez commented.

    He also recalled that when the extradition trial began in February in a London court, Assange was not allowed to sit with his lawyers, and was instead forced to watch the process from behind high walls made of glass panel.

    "The British judicial system has been particularly hard on Assange, and not just me, but many international lawyers think that he is not being granted the right to a fair trial", Narvaez stressed.

    Asked about the new "superseding indictment" against the WikiLeaks founder that the US prosecution made public even before formally presenting it to the British court dealing with the extradition request, Narvaez called it a "publicity stunt".

    Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange protest in front of Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, Monday, June 29, 2020, where he is expected to appear in custody for the extradition case management hearing. Assange was arrested last year after being evicted from the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he had sought refuge to avoid being sent to Sweden over allegations of rape and sexual assault, and is at the center of an extradition tussle over whether he should be sent to the United States
    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange protest in front of Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, Monday, June 29, 2020, where he is expected to appear in custody for the extradition case management hearing. Assange was arrested last year after being evicted from the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he had sought refuge to avoid being sent to Sweden over allegations of rape and sexual assault, and is at the center of an extradition tussle over whether he should be sent to the United States
    "They [the US prosecutors] know they have nothing new. They just want to attract public attention", he claimed.

    The US federal government charged Assange with 18 criminal charges related to endangering US national security by conspiring to obtain and disclose classified information.

    If the UK court consents to his extradition in the trial due to resume on September 7, Assange could be sentenced to 175 years behind bars.

    At the last administrative hearing held on 27 July, Assange appeared by video link from prison for the first time in months.

    Tags:
    United States, Ecuador, United Kingdom, Julian Assange arrest, Julian Assange
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Russian athlete Yuliya Boyarintseva holds a sup-board yoga session with her student in the Yenisei River.
    Summer in Siberia? Yoga in Bikini on Sup-Boards!
    Going Postal
    Going Postal
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse