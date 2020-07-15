China Says UK's Ban on Huawei is About ‘Politicisation of Commercial Issues' Not 'National Security'

Chinese foreign ministry said that US President Trump's comments on tech giant Huawei confirm the fact that the latest ban on the company is not about "national security" but rather "political manipulation", according to Reuters.
Donald Trump said on Tuesday night in relation to Boris Johnson's recent crusade on Huawei: "We convinced many countries, many countries - and I did this myself for the most part - not to use Huawei because we think it's an unsafe security risk, it's a big security risk."
According to the Reuters report, China's Foriegn Minister also raised strong opposition to the UK's decision to ban Huawei from its 5G rollout.
British Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden announced on 14 July that the United Kingdom will ban the purchase of 5G infrastructure from the Chinese tech giant starting from the end of 2020, arguing that the decision was about "the long-term security of our telecoms".
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
