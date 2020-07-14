Huawei Ban: Chinese Ambassador to UK Questions London’s Ability to Provide Fair Business Environment

Liu Xiaoming, the Chinese ambassador to the UK, took to Twitter on Tuesday to express Beijing's disappointment with the decision of British authorities to ban the use of Huawei technology.
In the post, the ambassador described the move as wrong, adding that it casts a shadow on the UK's ability to provide "an open, fair and non-discriminatory business environment" for foreign investors.
Earlier in the day, the UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden announced that the country will ban the purchase of 5G components from Huawei starting from the end of the year.
The ban means a delay in the rollout of the 5G network in the country by a further year, Dowden added.
