Register
11:53 GMT30 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Brussels Summons Venezuela's Ambassador to EU After Maduro Expels Bloc's Envoy

    © Sputnik / Магда Гибелли
    World
    Get short URL
    2317
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107661/20/1076612004_0:176:3015:1872_1200x675_80_0_0_146683a9b653a0b7e3a86c190265275c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202006301079757407-brussels-summons-venezuelas-ambassador-to-eu-after-maduro-expels-blocs-envoy/

    On Monday, Caracas ordered European Union Ambassador to Venezuela Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa to to leave the country within 72 hours, with the move coming hours after Brussels slapped sanctions on 11 Venezuelan officials.

    The European Union will summon Venezuela's ambassador to the bloc in protest of President Nicolas Maduro's decision to expel Brussels' top diplomat to the Latin American nation, EU foreign affairs spokeswoman Virginie Battu has announced.

    "We are going to summon Maduro's ambassador to the European institutions today and, from there, we will see what measures will be taken," Battu said, speaking to reporters on Tuesday.

    Earlier in the day, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned that Brussels would retaliate against Caracas over its decision.

    "We condemn and reject the expulsion of the EU ambassador to Caracas. The EU will take the usual measures in this case on the principle of reciprocity," Borrell said in a statement, without expanding on what these measures might be.

    Venezuela Accuses EU of 'Colonialist' Attitude

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks at a press conference at the Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, March 12, 2020
    © AP Photo / Matias Delacroix
    Venezuela's Maduro Orders EU Envoy to Leave Within 72 Hours Over Newly Imposed Sanctions
    On Monday, hours after the European Council moved to add 11 officials' names to its list of sanctioned Venezuelan officials and entities, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro ordered the EU's ambassador to leave the country, saying he's had "enough of European colonialism against Venezuela."

    Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza echoed Maduro's sentiment in a tweet, accusing Brussels of repeating its "interventionist" foreign policy of days gone by, and suggesting that the bloc's "colonial legacy and reminiscences" have pushed them "through the abyss of illegality, aggression and persecution of our peoples."

    The 11 Venezuelan officials who were slapped with sanctions include lawmakers, a magistrate and a senior officer in the military. The European Council approved sanctions against the officials after accusing them of "creating obstacles to a political and democratic solution to the crisis in Venezuela," including by stripping some opposition lawmakers of their parliamentary immunity.

    The European Union joined the US in recognizing self-appointed opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido as the country's 'interim president' in January 2019, two weeks after President Maduro began his second term in office. However, the bloc appeared to soften its position against the Maduro government earlier this year, supporting Caracas' request for $5 billion in loan assistance from the International Monetary Fund amid the coronavirus pandemic, while reiterating that only a "political and democratic solution accepted by all Venezuelan actors" would be acceptable to Brussels.

    The EU's US allies, for their part, have introduced tough sanctions against Venezuela's energy and banking sectors, frozen tens of billions of dollars' worth of Caracas's assets abroad, and threatened to sanction any nation that continues to do business with the country. Earlier this month, Washington slapped sanctions on Mexican companies linked to Venezuela.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Training flights of female cadets of the Krasnodar Air Force Academy specialising in assault, fighter, and long-range aviation at the Kushchevsky Airfield in the Krasnodar Territory.
    No Job for a Lady? Russian Female Air Force Academy Cadets Conquer Skies With Skill and Charm
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse