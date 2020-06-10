Five Terrorists Killed in Intense Encounter in India's Kashmir, 14 Neutralised in 72 Hours

New Delhi (Sputnik): Over 100 terrorists have been gunned down in India’s Jammu and Kashmir by security forces in 2020 as they scaled up counter-terror operations in the valley, as per data maintained by the security forces. The data, however, suggests that most were local terrorists, while 10 were foreign, and six remained unidentified.

Five terrorists have been killed in a fierce gunbattle between the security forces and terrorists in the Sugoo area of the Shopian district in India's Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The encounter which began in the wee hours of Wednesday is currently underway in the village of Hendhama, with an exchange of intermittent firing.

According to sources, a joint team of police, the Army’s 44 RR (Rashtriya Rifles), and Central Reserve Police Force launched a cordon and search operation on an intelligence tip about the presence of terrorists in the area. Internet services have also been snapped in the district as a precautionary measure.

The encounter is the third operation within the past 72 hours and a total of 14 terrorists have been killed since Monday in the Shopian district.

Since the beginning of the year, Indian forces have eliminated around 110 suspected terrorists including Hizbul chief Riyaz Naikoo.

Jammu and Kashmir police in a Tweet stated on 8 June that 22 terrorists have been killed in last two weeks, "thwarting [the] wicked actions of Pakistan".

22 terrorists killed in last two weeks;Great synergy among forces thwarting wicked actions of Pakistan: DGP, J&K Sh Dilbag Singh

Compliments Police,army & CRPF for successful operations with least collateral damages in most of them. pic.twitter.com/DBCI77nxPF — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) June 8, 2020

Last week, India's top military officer Lt Gen BS Raju claimed that all suspected terrorist camps and around 15 launch pads in Pakistan-administered Kashmir (PoK) "are full", meaning India fears more terrorists incidents this summer.