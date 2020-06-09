Indian Army Recovers Huge Cache of Explosives on Kashmir Highway for Second Consecutive Day

New Delhi (Sputnik): A heavy exchange of fire has been taking place between India and Pakistan along the Line of Control since early the hours of Tuesday. A firefight also took place on Sunday when the Indian Army accused the Pakistani Army of violating the ceasefire at three different places along the border in Jammu and Kashmir.

A bomb disposal squad has been called in by Indian security forces to detonate an IED recovered by the Indian Army on the Baramulla-Handwara Highway in North Kashmir. More details about the current operation have not been made public yet.

This comes after the Indian Army claimed to have foiled "the nefarious designs of Pakistan-based terror operatives" by recovering large quantities of arms and ammunition from a weapons dump after a joint search operation was launched by the Kupawara Police and Indian security forces along the Line of Control in the village of Keran.

The weapons and ammunition recovered include five AK 47s, 15 AK mags, and UBGL grenades. A police complaint has also been registered under the Explosives Substances Act and an investigation is underway.

Heavy exchange of fire is currently underway in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army said in a statement, "Pakistan has violated the ceasefire in Mankote at about 06:30 by firing with small arms & intense shelling with mortars and the Indian Army retaliating".

Indian security forces on Monday also detonated an unexploded mortar shell that was found in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district after both the sides engaged in a heavy firefight on the border in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Indian intelligence reports have warned of several possible attacks in the region by "Pakistan-trained Talibani militants in Afghanistan".

Pakistan has maintained that search operations by the Indian Army are tactics to divert attention away from the "genocide" in Indian-administered Kashmir and that false flag operations by New Delhi are "imminent".