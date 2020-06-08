Nine Militants Killed, Three Indian Security Persons Injured in Intense Encounters in Kashmir

New Delhi (Sputnik): Since April of this year, when five special operations group personnel were killed in Kashmir, over 50 local as well as foreign militants have been neutralised by Indian forces. The Indian Army feared that terrorist activities may increase in summer due to a spike in infiltration attempts across the Line of Control.

At least nine militants have been killed in a fierce encounter with Indian security personnel in the Shopian district of Jammu-Kashmir, police said adding that four of them were neutralised on Monday morning. Police sources said that all of them were members of Hizbul-Mujahideen.

9 #terrorists including two commanders neutralised in less than 24 hrs. Proud of #Team Kashmir which includes JKP and SFs. Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 8, 2020

​The sources also said three security persons were injured in the clash that erupted on Monday morning after receiving intelligence about the presence of several militants in the Pinjora area of the Shopian district which is around 12 kilometres from the village Reban where five militants were killed on Sunday.

"Five militants were killed with no collateral damage, they belonged to HM. Their identity is being ascertained. However according to credible inputs, one of them was a top commander", Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, informed the media.

Since the begining of the year, Indian forces have eliminated around 110 suspected terrorists including Hizbul chief Riyaz Naikoo.

Last week, India's top military officer Lt Gen BS Raju claimed that all suspected terrorist camps and around 15 launch pads in Pakistan-administered Kashmir (PoK) "are full", meaning India fears more terrorists incidents this summer.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted last month that India was trying to divert the world's attention from alleged atrocities committed against minorities in Indian-administered Kashmir and said that "false flag operations" by New Delhi are "imminent" in the region.