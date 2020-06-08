Indian Army Detonates Pakistani Mortar Shell in Kashmir Amid Heavy Firefight - Videos

The Indian Army detonated an unexploded mortar shell in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, left behind after a heavy exchange of fire and shelling between the armies of India and Pakistan on Sunday.
The video shows an individual from the Indian Army dressed in bomb disposal gear, detonating a mortar shell lying on the road as other security personnel stood next to him. Seconds later, the mortar shell can be seen exploding.
Another Video from Uri Baramulla.— Rifat Abdullah رفعت عبداللہ (@rifatabdullahh) June 8, 2020
Bomb Disposal Squad detonating unexploded RP Shell. pic.twitter.com/uRQYinABeL
Indian Army detonated unexploded RP Shell in Uri area of Baramulla. There was heavy exchange of fire and Shelling between Indian and Pakistani Army yesterday in Uri Sector. This shell was found unexploded. pic.twitter.com/8xD7cwT7BR— Rifat Abdullah رفعت عبداللہ (@rifatabdullahh) June 8, 2020
