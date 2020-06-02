Register
17:06 GMT02 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    PM Modi watching the Solar Eclipse

    #ModiSpeakUpOnChina Trends as Netizens Want Clarity on Border Tension

    © Photo : Narendra Modi/twitter
    World
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107786/96/1077869644_0:135:2049:1287_1200x675_80_0_0_b51c20a325a9f3dbebb4b3ec6c3aba43.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202006021079498753-modispeakuponchina-trends-as-netizens-want-clarity-on-border-tension-/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Nearly a month after skirmishes along the Line of Actual Control that India shares with China, the situation appears to be tense, with both countries hauling troops to the region. With no official explanation of the happenings at the border, citizens are depending on media reports, leading to apprehension among people.

    A section of Twitter users has launched a scathing attack on India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the border stand-off with China. A day after trending the hashtag #StepDownModi, Twitter users are demanding clarity over the escalating border situation with China by trending #ModiSpeakUpOnChina.

    Several users on Twitter are comparing the situation with Pakistan, when India conducted two surgical strikes and took a stern diplomatic stance as tensions escalated between the two countries following the deadly 2019 suicide bomb blast on an army convoy in Pulwama. 

    From trending mean memes and taking a dig at Modi, to criticising the government’s policy, Twitter users are expressing their outrage through the hashtag.  

    Others shared media reports that are leaving the people concerned and asking questions like: “Have the Chinese troops occupied Pangong Tso Lake?”, “What steps has the Govt taken to resolve this important issue of National Security?”

    India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh earlier stated that the two South Asian giants are using diplomatic channels to deflate border tensions. However, the heavy movements of troops and vehicles on the LAC by both India and China are leading to speculations among people, with media reports adding fuel to the fire.

    The first response to the border tensions with China came on Tuesday from Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who clarified that the People's Liberation Army's troops had crossed into the Indian side of the LAC. He added that India had taken the necessary steps by sending a large number of troops to match the Chinese deployment in the contested Ladakh region.

    On 5 May, the first clashes were reported between Indian and Chinese soldiers on Pangong Tso (lake) in Ladhak, which resulted in significant injuries due to “aggressive behaviour on both sides”. Later, on 12 May, Chinese military helicopters were seen flying close to the LAC on a couple of occasions and subsequently India sent a fleet of Su-30 fighters to conduct sorties in the area. Amid the rising tensions, China's People’s Liberation Army has over 6,000 soldiers deployed in Ladakh and India has also increased its troops in the high altitude area. 

    Related:

    'Unpredictable' Trump Has No Credibility: Experts on US Mediation Over India, China Border Dispute
    Vocal for Local: India Has 3 New Guidelines to Attract Manufacturing Firms as Alternative to China
    Where Are the Good Days? #StepDownModi Trends as India Faces Crisis on Border and Within the Country
    Tags:
    army, Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi, Standoff, border, China, India, viral video, Viral
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on
    Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage On
    Undo Retweet: No Twitter Trump
    Undo Retweet
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse