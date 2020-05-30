Register
14:48 GMT30 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A silhouette of a man in front of multiple screens

    Busted? Pakistan Reportedly Trying to Spy on India's Defence in Ladakh Via Internet Calls

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105888/97/1058889789_0:100:1920:1180_1200x675_80_0_0_786034105eedbf5554487eb099ae588c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202005301079466547-busted-pakistan-reportedly-trying-to-spy-on-indias-defence-in-ladakh-via-internet-calls/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India’s Ladakh region has recently witnessed tension, along the 4,000 km long Line of Actual Control India shares with China. Earlier this month, China deployed several troops and heavy vehicles to "reclaim authority" over eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley – which escalated border related disputes between the two nations.

    Pakistan has reportedly attempted to illegally gather data from the Indian Defence Forces in Ladakh using a Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) telephony system, at a time when New Delhi is embroiled in a border infrastructure dispute with China.

    The clandestine activity was uncovered by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch and Indian Army’s intelligence team, Republic Media Network reported on Saturday, citing unnamed officials.

    "This is the biggest spy network using illegal Voice Over Internet Protocol. A total of three functional sim boxes and one standby sim box along with 191 sim cards, laptop modem; antennas; batteries and connectors. Defence persons received calls from suspicious numbers, seeking information related to Ladakh Region and important defence installations,” a source was cited as saying.

    The Indian investigative agencies have reportedly traced some incoming VoIP calls from Pakistan, suspecting the involvement of the Pakistani intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

    The Chinese SIM boxes that come with the most common type of Global System for Mobile communications (GSM) SIM cards converted calls from Pakistan to appear “local”, the media reported, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

    The devices are banned by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), which is responsible for regulating telecommunications in the country.

    “These exchanges were being used by hostile intelligence agencies to seek military information through calls and posed a security threat to the nation. One arrest has been made in Mumbai and a probe is underway to ascertain the identity of more individuals who are involved and the locations of other similar exchanges,” an official close to the development was quoted by Republic Media Network as saying.

    As of now, no detailed information about the results of the related investigation have been officially disclosed to the public.

    Islamabad hasn't commented on these reports so far.

    The Line of Actual Control is a loosely-demarcated border between Indian and China where cross-border transgressions are a common phenomenon, not classified as aggression by either side.

    However, border tensions between the two countries escalated in the Ladakh sector this month, with armed troops from both the nations present at the stand-off site for over a week.

    The tensions rose to a point where US President Donald Trump offered to intervene; India and China, however, decided to deal with the matter on their own.

    Tags:
    defense, defence, defense, spy, ISI, Pakistan, Donald Trump, China, China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    American media personality and model Kim Kardashian West attends the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.
    Gentlemen Prefer Blondes? Famous Dark-Haired Women Who Drive Men Crazy
    Undo Retweet: No Twitter Trump
    Undo Retweet
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse