India 'Dispatches Reinforcement Battalions to Ladakh' Amid Border Tension with China

New Delhi (Sputnik): The recent standoff between India and China erupted over infrastructure construction near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) earlier this month. China has been urging India to be cautious and restrained over infrastructure development in the border areas, which are separated by the loosely demarcated LAC.

The Indian Army has reinforced its troops in eastern Ladakh amid an ongoing standoff at Galwan Valley after Chinese troops allegedly trespassed across the border and stationed in dozens of temporary tents for the last two weeks, according to Times of India.

As part of “requisite counter measures”, the Indian Army has reportedly moved additional infantry battalions to Ladakh. The reinforcements have been shifted to ensure that they can replace “in rear locations the acclimatised troops shifted forward to the sites of confrontation with the Peopls’s Liberation Army”, sources told the publication.

Other contingency plans have also been put in place. Units in the Leh infantry division comprising 12,000 soldiers have been moved to occupy forward operational alert areas from their permanent depth locations.

In the wake of the month-long sporadic skirmishes on the bank of Pangong Lake, Demchok, and Galwan Valley areas in Ladakh, Indian Army Chief General M.M. Naravane visited Ladakh to take stock of the ground situation on Saturday.

After deploying additional troops to "reclaim authority" over Galwan Valley, Beijing pitched 70-80 tents and parked heavy vehicles as the Chinese side considered that India's defence fortifications were “obstructing normal patrols and operations of Chinese border troops”.

India's Foreign Ministry countered the claim and said that it is China that is hindering the patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Even though it has been almost three weeks since a violent clash on the northern banks of Pangong left soldiers from both the sides badly injured, the deadlock continues, according to sources. There have been scuffles between the patrolling parties of both the sides after the violent clash on 5 May.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has also denied reports of the detention of one of its soldier by Chinese troops in Galwan Valley.

"There has been no detention of Indian soldiers at the borders. We categorically deny this. It only hurts national interests when media outlets publish unsubstantiated news", a statement issued by the Indian Army on Sunday reads.

Despite two rounds of talks between the commanders of the Indian and Chinese forces to de-escalate the situation in Galwan Valley, the matter remains unresolved.

India and China share a roughly 4,000-kilometre border ranging from Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh.