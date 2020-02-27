Register
15:05 GMT27 February 2020
    Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders speaks an outdoor campaign rally in Austin

    Delhi Riots: BJP Politician Warns Sanders: 'We'll Be Compelled to Play a Role' in 2020 US Elections

    New Delhi (Sputnik): US Senators like Elizabeth Warren, Mark Warren and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders have raised concern over the ongoing violence in the Indian national capital while slamming President Donald Trump for his "unresponsiveness" to the clashes during his visit to India.

    A key functionary of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) B.L. Santhosh has threatened to "play a role" in the US polls against presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders but swiftly took down the tweet after evoking a number of responses.

    In a now-deleted tweet, BJP National General Secretary Santhosh had warned Sanders he would campaign against him for his criticism of the communal violence in Delhi during the visit of President Donald Trump on 24-25 February.

    “How much ever neutral we wish to be, you compel us to play a role in Presidential elections. Sorry to say so ... But you are compelling us,” said Santhosh, replying to the tweet by Sanders.

    The squabble between the two, Sanders and Santhosh, raised eyebrows after the screenshot went viral on social media.

    The tweet led to a number of reactions on social media with netizens guessing how the BJP leader could influence US polls.

    Trump during his two-day visit to India refrained from commenting on the communal clashes prevailing in Delhi over the Citizenship law at the time. He commented on this by saying that "he heard about it, but I didn’t discuss" it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as it's "up to India".

    Sanders slammed Trump over his unresponsiveness, and said it was a “failure of leadership on human rights”.

    Deadly clashes erupted in Delhi's northeast as supporters and opponents of the recently-enacted Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) clashed earlier this week, coinciding with Trump's visit to India. Properties were burned down and vandalised by miscreants, several cars were torched and people assaulted. The latest count shows, that 34 people lost their lives in the Hindu-Muslim riots and around 300 were injured.

    India witnessed widespread protests since the federal government enacted a controversial citizenship law in December 2019. So far 53 people have lost their lives in various parts of the country. 

    The law seeks to grant Indian citizenship to illegal immigrants belonging to minority communities from three neighbouring Islamic countries, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. It, however, excludes Muslims. 

    Votre message a été envoyé!
