Register
22:05 GMT +318 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

    EU Needs to Support Turkey in Libya If It Is to Stay Relevant as a Global Actor – Erdogan

    © AFP 2019 / ADEM ALTAN
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    1410
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107803/25/1078032506.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202001181078073020-eu-needs-to-support-turkey-in-libya-if-it-is-to-stay-relevant-as-a-global-actor--erdogan/

    This week, Ankara announced that it would deploy troops to support the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli in its fight against its opponents in the country's east, the Libyan National Army (LNA), after ceasefire negotiations between the two in Moscow failed.

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on the European Union to support his country's mission to prop up the UN-recognised Government of National Accord’s (GNA) forces, warning in an op-ed in Politico that Europe’s security, stability and even political future depend on it. He argued that refusing to back the GNA "would be a betrayal of [the EU's] own core values", such as support for democracy and human rights.

    Erdogan also specifically stressed the potential harm that the Libyan conflict could cause to Europe if it remains unresolved.

    "Europe will encounter a fresh set of problems and threats if Libya’s legitimate government were to fall. Terrorist organizations such as Daesh* and Al Qaeda*, which suffered a military defeat in Syria and Iraq, will find a fertile ground to get back on their feet […] If the conflict rages on, the violence and instability will also fuel irregular migration toward Europe", he warned.

    The Turkish president further argued that the EU needs to prove to the world that "it is a relevant actor in the international arena" and engage in resolving the Libyan conflict, beyond "simply complaining and expressing concern".

    "European leaders, however, ought to talk a little less and focus on taking concrete steps. Keeping in mind that Europe is less interested in providing military support to Libya, the obvious choice is to work with Turkey, which has already promised military assistance", Erdogan stated.

    Ongoing Civil War in Libya

    Libya has remained divided between multiple warring factions ever since local militants, supported by foreign states, killed the last leader of the country, Muammar Gaddafi.

    The two key groups are the GNA under Fayez al-Serraj, which controls the country's west as well as the capital Tripoli, and the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by General Khalifa Haftar, which controls the east. The latter has been besieging Tripoli in order to clear it of "terrorists" since April 2019, but with little success.

    United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres addresses the opening of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 24, 2019.
    © REUTERS / Carlo Allegri
    UN Seeks End to Foreign Interference in Libya at Berlin Peace Conference - Spokesman

    The two sides were close to reaching a ceasefire agreement in Moscow on 13 January, but Haftar refused to sign it in the end and the LNA announced the renewal of hostilities. Germany stated that a new attempt to negotiate a ceasefire would be held on 19 January in Berlin, with France, Turkey, Russia, the US, UK, China, and Italy also taking part in the mediation.

    Turkey, in turn, also announced on 16 January that it would deploy troops to Libya in order to aid the GNA in accordance with a previously signed military cooperation agreement and a vow that such a deployment would be made if Haftar doesn't stop the LNA’s attacks on Tripoli.

    Related:

    Haftar Agrees to Take Part in Berlin Conference on Libya - LNA Official
    Erdogan Announces Turkey is Sending Troops to Libya
    LNA's Haftar Thanks Putin for Russia's Efforts Toward Peace in Libya in Personal Letter
    UN Seeks End to Foreign Interference in Libya at Berlin Peace Conference - Spokesman
    UN Mission in Libya Says Country's Oil Facilities Should Not Become Part of Conflict
    German Foreign Minister Maas Says LNA's Haftar Has Agreed to Libya Ceasefire
    Tags:
    military deployment, EU, European Union, Turkey, libya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sand, Heat, Roar of Engines: Best Moments of 2020 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia
    Sand, Heat, Roar of Engines: Best Moments of 2020 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse