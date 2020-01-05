Register
16:09 GMT +305 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Carlos Ghosn

    Japan Says Ex-Nissan Boss Carlos Ghosn's Escape 'Illegal', ‘Extremely Regrettable’ for Country

    © Sputnik / Владимир Песня
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    2 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107160/33/1071603378.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202001051077950995-japan-says-ex-nissan-boss-carlos-ghosns-escape-illegal-extremely-regrettable-for-country/

    Carlos Ghosn, the once powerful CEO of the Nissan Motor Company, carmaker Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors, was abruptly arrested and charged with financial improprieties in November 2018. He was held in jail and subsequently under house arrest in Tokyo, Japan, after being summarily dismissed from his position at Nissan.

    Former car tycoon Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan despite being under heavily guarded house arrest is "unjustifiable" and he is thought to have left the country using "illegal methods", the Japanese justice minister said on Sunday, 5 December, in the first official public comments on the case, writes The Telegraph.

    Masako Mori said on Sunday there were no public records of the 65-year-old former Nissan boss leaving Japan.

    Lebanese police officers are seen at the entrance to the garage of what is believed to be former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's house in Beirut
    © REUTERS / MOHAMED AZAKIR
    Lebanese police officers are seen at the entrance to the garage of what is believed to be former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's house in Beirut
    "It is believed that he used some wrongful methods to illegally leave the country. It is extremely regrettable that we have come to this situation. The flight by a defendant on bail is unjustifiable," said the minister. The escape is viewed as a huge embarrassment for the Japanese justice system.

    Mori confirmed that Japan was undertaking an investigation into how Ghosn was able to leave the country.

    "Our country's criminal justice system sets out appropriate procedures to clarify the truth of cases and is administered appropriately, while guaranteeing basic individual human rights," she said.

    Tokyo's public prosecutor's office responded by saying the escape proved their previous argument that Ghosn should have been kept in custody as a “flight risk”.

    In this file photo taken on April 3, 2019, former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn (L) and his wife Carole (R) leave the office of his lawyer in Tokyo.
    © AFP 2019 / Kazuhiro Nogi
    In this file photo taken on April 3, 2019, former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn (L) and his wife Carole (R) leave the office of his lawyer in Tokyo.

    The case has also reignited the debate over Japan's justice system, where there is no presumption of innocence and the accused can be held for months before trial. Critics have branded it as “hostage justice,” while prosecutors argue the lengthy detention is necessary to prove guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

    Interpol has issued a "red notice" for Carlos Ghosn, urging police forces around the world to arrest him.

    ‘Rigged Justice System’

    In a statement issued after he arrived in Lebanon, which does not have an extradition treaty with Japan, Ghosn attacked the Japanese justice system, vowing to tell his story to the world's media next week.

    As the businessman who chaired the alliance between Nissan, French carmaker Renault, and Mitsubishi denied the charges against him, he said:

    "I am now in Lebanon and will no longer be held hostage by a rigged Japanese justice system where guilt is presumed, discrimination is rampant, and basic human rights are denied. I have not fled justice - I have escaped injustice and political persecution."

    Ghosn plans to hold a press conference in Beirut this week.

    Houdini-like Escape

    The details of Ghosn’s dramatic flight from Japan are still unclear; there have been unconfirmed reports that he had been smuggled out in a musical instrument case left over from a Christmas band’s performance at his home in Tokyo.

    Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported a surveillance video showed him leaving his house around noon on Sunday on his own, to finally board a private jet to Beirut via Istanbul.

    ‘Fall From Grace’

    Carlos Ghosn, the Brazilian-born French businessman who was raised in Lebanon from the age of six, had faced multiple charges of financial misconduct that he denies.

    Ghosn, who rose to become the car industry's most powerful executive and united Japanese firms Nissan and Mitsubishi with French company Renault in a global alliance, was suddenly arrested in November 2018 in Tokyo over allegations of dramatically under-reporting his earnings to the Japanese government while at the helm of Nissan and misusing company assets.

    Former Renault-Nissan Alliance Chairman Carlos Ghosn
    © CC BY 2.0 / Flickr / Michael Reuter
    Former Renault-Nissan Alliance Chairman Carlos Ghosn

    He says the charges, which carry a potential prison term of up to 15 years, are a politically motivated stitch-up by opponents of his planned merger of Nissan and Renault. What exactly happened has never been established.

    The executive was locked up in Tokyo Detention Centre for more than 100 days and reportedly grilled by investigators for hours as they sought to extract a confession before he went to trial.

    JAPAN NISSAN GHOSN COUP
    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    JAPAN NISSAN GHOSN COUP

    Ghosn, 65, won bail in April 2019, but with strict conditions, which included a ban on overseas travel and living under surveillance.

     

     

    Related:

    Lebanon Receives Interpol Warrant to Arrest Former Nissan Head Ghosn - Reports
    Former Nissan Chairman Ghosn Says Organised Escape From Japan on His Own
    Turkish Jet Firm Complains About Its Planes Used ‘Illegally’ to Ease Ex-Nissan Boss’s Escape
    Carlos Ghosn’s Lawyer Feels ‘Betrayed’ After Ex-Nissan Boss Escapes From Japan
    Tags:
    financial misconduct, Mitsubishi, bail, Japan, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, Nissan, Carlos Ghosn
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kids and adults take to the ice at the skating rink in Moscow's Gorky Park
    Sleds, Ice Skates and Ice Cream: A Winter Fairy Tale From the USSR
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse