Reuters Claims US to Send Thousands of Additional Troops to Saudi Arabia After Aramco Attack

Two major Saudi Aramco oil facilities were damaged in a drone attack on September 14, knocking out about half of Riyadh's daily oil production capability. Yemen's Houthi militia claimed responsibility for the attacks. However, the US and Saudi Arabia alleged that Iran was responsible. Tehran has denied the claims.

The United States intends to send thousands more troops to Saudi Arabia following last month's drone attacks on Saudi oil production facilities, sources with knowledge of the situation have told Reuters.

The sources did not clarify troop numbers, but said it would be in the "thousands."

The Defence Department has yet to comment on the reports.

Multiple drones infiltrated Saudi airspace on September 14, seriously damaging two major oil processing facilities and temporarily knocking out some 5.7 million barrels a day of the country's oil production. The company expects to return to full capacity next month, but has warned that global inaction could lead to further similar attacks.

