The United States intends to send thousands more troops to Saudi Arabia following last month's drone attacks on Saudi oil production facilities, sources with knowledge of the situation have told Reuters.
The sources did not clarify troop numbers, but said it would be in the "thousands."
The Defence Department has yet to comment on the reports.
Multiple drones infiltrated Saudi airspace on September 14, seriously damaging two major oil processing facilities and temporarily knocking out some 5.7 million barrels a day of the country's oil production. The company expects to return to full capacity next month, but has warned that global inaction could lead to further similar attacks.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)