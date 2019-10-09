Register
21:27 GMT +309 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Workers are seen at the damaged site of Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, September 20, 2019

    Saudi Aramco to Return to Full Capacity in November, Attacks Had ‘No Impact’ on IPO Plans – CEO

    © REUTERS / Hamad I Mohammed
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 02
    Subscribe

    Earlier, Saudi Aramco’s CEO said that last month’s attacks on the country’s oil facilities had galvanised the company to quickly rebuild and to come out of the incident “stronger than ever.”

    Saudi Aramco Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser has announced the time frame by which he expects the oil giant to restore full production capacity after last month’s drone attacks, which temporarily cut the Kingdom’s oil output in half and sent oil prices soaring.

    Speaking at the Oil & Money conference in London on Wednesday, Nasser promised that Aramco would restore full capacity by late November, with average October crude output expected to amount to 9.9 million barrels per day (about 16 percent less than the company’s average pre-attack output capacity of 12 million barrels per day).

    Earlier, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman had reported that the Kingdom’s total capacity had already stood at 11.3 million barrels per day.

    The drone attacks had no impact on the company’s plans for its initial public offering (IPO) listing on the stock market, Nasser insisted. “The attacks had no impact on the IPO whatsoever. If anything, it has made the company stronger in the eyes of investors,” he noted.

    Nasser also emphasised that “not one single customer” was affected by the cut in output after the attacks, with the company succeeding in efforts to calm the market and proving to its customers that “we are a reliable supplier.” He added that the attacks did not affect the company’s bottom line.

    The CEO said a final decision on the date of the oil giant’s market debut has yet to be made. Aramco earlier announced plans to sell between 1 and 2 percent of the company in a local stock market listing, with more share sales possible internationally at a later date. Earlier, sources told Reuters that IPO prospectuses may be released on October 25 and 27, in Arabic and English.

    A picture taken on September 15, 2019 shows an Aramco oil facility at the edge of the Saudi capital Riyadh.
    © AFP 2019 / FAYEZ NURELDINE
    A picture taken on September 15, 2019 shows an Aramco oil facility at the edge of the Saudi capital Riyadh.

    'Attack on Global Economy'

    Nasser called the mid-September strikes on Aramco facilities “an attack on the global economy,” and not only on Saudi Arabia, and, in a possible dig at US allies, complained about “an absence of international resolve to take concrete action,” which he said “may embolden the attackers and indeed put the world’s energy security at greater risk.”

    “You heard the minister of foreign affairs and I think he spoke enough about [where] the attacks [are] coming from. It’s instigated by Iran for sure, there’s no doubt,” Nasser said.

    Mystery Drone Attacks

    On September 14, multiple drones targeted Saudi Aramco’s Abqaiq and Khurais oil processing facilities, cutting Riyadh’s daily net oil output in half and leading to the suspension of the production of some 5.7 million barrels of oil per day. Although Yemen’s Houthi militia repeatedly claimed responsibility of the attacks, and warned of further attacks unless Riyadh ended its military campaign in Yemen, Washington and Riyadh have blamed Iran. Tehran has denied any involvement in the incident, and accused the US and its allies of switching from a policy of “maximum pressure” to one of “maximum deceit.”

    Saudi Arabia and a coalition consisting mostly of other Gulf States plus Egypt launched a military operation in Yemen in March 2015 in an attempt to restore ousted Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi to power. Since then, the Houthis have launched dozens of drone and missile attacks against targets inside Saudi Arabia itself, targeting everything from airports and military bases to population centres.

    Smoke is seen following a fire at an Aramco factory in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, September 14, 2019 in this picture obtained from social media
    © REUTERS / VIDEOS OBTAINED BY REUTERS
    Smoke is seen following a fire at an Aramco factory in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, September 14, 2019 in this picture obtained from social media

    Related:

    Saudi Relief Center Head Welcomes Putin’s Visit, Hopes to Discuss Humanitarian Matters
    Russian President Putin Says No Evidence to Blame Iran for Attacks on Saudi Aramco
    Yemen’s Houthis Say Preparing New Strikes on Saudi Arabia
    Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Dmitriev Receives Saudi National Order of Merit
    Saudi Arabia's Market Authority Facilitates Listing of Foreign Companies - Reports
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A visitor and a cosplayer at the IgroMir 2019 exhibition and the Comic Con Russia 2019 festival at the International Crocus Expo Exhibition Centre in Moscow.
    Fear and Horror in Moscow: The Brightest Moments of Comic Con Russia Festival
    Destroy & Conquer?
    Destroy & Conquer?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse