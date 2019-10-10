India Expresses Deep Concern Over Turkey's 'Unilateral' Operation in Syria

New Delhi (Sputnik): Relations between India and Turkey soured recently due to Ankara’s public criticism of New Delhi over the latter’s decision to revoke the special constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir.

New Delhi (Sputnik): India's foreign ministry said it is “deeply concerned” over the unilateral military offensive by Turkey in Syria. The ministry issued a strong statement saying that the action could disturb the stability of the region and urged Turkey to find a “peaceful settlement of all issues through dialogue and discussion.”

“Turkey’s actions can undermine stability in the region and the fight against terrorism. Its action also has the potential for causing humanitarian and civilian distress,” the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

“We call upon Turkey to exercise restraint and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria,” the ministry added.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday (09 October) the start of 'Operation Peace Spring' in Syria. Turkey claimed the action was directed at the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and is aimed at clearing the border area of terrorists and creating a security zone.

Turkish reaction on Kashmir at United Nations General Assembly did not gone well with India and New Delhi asked Ankara not to get involved in an Indian internal matter. Erdogan accused the international community of having “failed to pay enough attention” to the Kashmir issue.

“In order for the Kashmiri people to look at a safe future together with their Pakistani and Indian neighbours, it is imperative to solve the problem through dialogue and on the basis of justice and equity, but not through collision,” Erdogan said during his address at the UNGA.