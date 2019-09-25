Jennifer Lopez Posts Stunning BTS Footage As She Owns Milan Catwalk In Iconic Versace Jungle Dress

The iconic green plunging Versace jungle dress was first worn by actress Jennifer Lopez back in 2000 at the Grammy awards and went viral, causing so many searches on Google that the company was inspired to create Google Image search.

Jennifer Lopez posted footage on Tuesday of an engrossing teaser to the extended BTS clip, available on her YouTube channel, that offers a glimpse into the preparation that went into making her stunning fashion moment at last week’s Milan Fashion show even more iconic than the first.

The celebrity captioned the teaser, titled “Walking in Versace” saying:

“A moment in time… ✨What an amazing few days in Milan. Now I get to take you guys along for the bts BEFORE & AFTER the catwalk.”

Actress and singer Lopez, 50, who seems to defy age, had the audience jumping to their feet as she recently strutted down the runaway at Milan Fashion Week in a remake of the original iconic green Versace jungle dress she wore to the 2000 Grammy awards.

It's brilliant green, with a provocative plunging neckline, and it’s one of the most famous dresses in the world.

The remake had some tweaks added to it: its sleeveless, has cutouts at the waist and also embellishments.

The age-defying curvaceous singer is seen in the footage arriving for a fitting of the brilliant printed garment in a distinctly European-feeling cream and white draped outfit, topped off by a chic albeit towering wide-brimmed hat.

The woman behind the reputable fashion brand, Donatella Versace, and Jennifer Lopez embrace warmly, as Donatella tells Jlo “I love you, thank you so much,” and assures her that “it's going to be massive.”

The video also offers some delightful mockup drawings of the brilliant green dress, with the sketches capturing Lopez’s likeness perfectly.

Then, the Hustlers star is finally seen in the gown, and practising her runway strut in the hotel suite.

The footage then transports us to the actual event, with its almost palpable vibrant energy, moments before Lopez hits the runway.

WE hear Lopez exclaiming amid the hustle backstage: “I need water.”

“I feel like I'm gonna sing!” the Hustlers’ star continues, amid an atmosphere akin to one of her concerts.

Finally, Jlo is given the green light to go out onto the catwalk.

Jennifer's initial version of the dress worn in 2000 generated so much interest that it is partially credited for helping to launch Google image search.

In an interview with Vogue, shot to mark the 20th anniversary of "The Dress," Lopez recalled walking onto the stage at the Grammys and hearing murmurs in the crowd followed by enthusiastic clapping.

"It was one of those perfect moments. I walked out on stage and it kind of blew open and the dress was just provocative enough I guess to make people really interested."

The much-loved actress and singer is riding high right now, after "Hustlers," a movie that she stars in and also produced, reportedly forked in an estimated $33 million at the North American box office during its opening weekend.