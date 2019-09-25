Register
14:25 GMT +325 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Jennifer Lopez presents a creation from the Versace Spring/Summer 2020 collection during fashion week in Milan, Italy September 20, 2019

    Jennifer Lopez Posts Stunning BTS Footage As She Owns Milan Catwalk In Iconic Versace Jungle Dress

    © REUTERS / Alessandro Garofalo
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe

    The iconic green plunging Versace jungle dress was first worn by actress Jennifer Lopez back in 2000 at the Grammy awards and went viral, causing so many searches on Google that the company was inspired to create Google Image search.

    Jennifer Lopez posted footage on Tuesday of an engrossing teaser to the extended BTS clip, available on her YouTube channel, that offers a glimpse into the preparation that went into making her stunning fashion moment at last week’s Milan Fashion show even more iconic than the first.

    The celebrity captioned the teaser, titled “Walking in Versace” saying:

    “A moment in time… ✨What an amazing few days in Milan. Now I get to take you guys along for the bts BEFORE & AFTER the catwalk.”

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    A moment in time… ✨What an amazing few days in Milan. Now I get to take you guys along for the bts BEFORE & AFTER the catwalk. 💚 Link in my bio for the full video.

    Публикация от Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

    Actress and singer Lopez, 50, who seems to defy age, had the audience jumping to their feet as she recently strutted down the runaway at Milan Fashion Week in a remake of the original iconic green Versace jungle dress she wore to the 2000 Grammy awards.

    It's brilliant green, with a provocative plunging neckline, and it’s one of the most famous dresses in the world.

    The remake had some tweaks added to it: its sleeveless, has cutouts at the waist and also embellishments.

    The age-defying curvaceous singer is seen in the footage arriving for a fitting of the brilliant printed garment in a distinctly European-feeling cream and white draped outfit, topped off by a chic albeit towering wide-brimmed hat.

    The woman behind the reputable fashion brand, Donatella Versace, and Jennifer Lopez embrace warmly, as Donatella tells Jlo “I love you, thank you so much,” and assures her that “it's going to be massive.”

    The video also offers some delightful mockup drawings of the brilliant green dress, with the sketches capturing Lopez’s likeness perfectly.
    Then, the Hustlers star is finally seen in the gown, and practising her runway strut in the hotel suite.

    The footage then transports us to the actual event, with its almost palpable vibrant energy, moments before Lopez hits the runway.
    WE hear Lopez exclaiming amid the hustle backstage: “I need water.”

    “I feel like I'm gonna sing!” the Hustlers’ star continues, amid an atmosphere akin to one of her concerts.

    Finally, Jlo is given the green light to go out onto the catwalk.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    So this just happened...🌿✨ @donatella_versace #jungledress @versace #stillgoingstrong #20yearanniversary #catwalk

    Публикация от Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

    Jennifer's initial version of the dress worn in 2000 generated so much interest that it is partially credited for helping to launch Google image search.

    In an interview with Vogue, shot to mark the 20th anniversary of "The Dress," Lopez recalled walking onto the stage at the Grammys and hearing murmurs in the crowd followed by enthusiastic clapping.

    "It was one of those perfect moments. I walked out on stage and it kind of blew open and the dress was just provocative enough I guess to make people really interested."

    The much-loved actress and singer is riding high right now, after "Hustlers," a movie that she stars in and also produced, reportedly forked in an estimated $33 million at the North American box office during its opening weekend.

    Related:

    Video: Jennifer Lopez Nearly Falls From Balcony at Hustlers Premiere in Toronto
    'Hustlers' Stripper Muse Threatens Jennifer Lopez With Lawsuit for 'Stealing her Story'
    Jennifer Lopez Stuns Milan Fashion Week Wearing Brand New Iconic Versace Dress - Photo
    Tags:
    Versace, Versace, grammy awards, Grammy Awards, Jennifer Lopez
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The World Hails Messi as FIFA Player of the Year
    No More Frog Legs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse