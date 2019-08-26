Trump Affirms Once Again He Would Invite Putin to G7 Summit in US

After the end of the joint press conference with the French president, Donald Trump continued to answer questions, including one regarding a possible return of Russia to the G7 club, once again making it the G8.

During his press conference in the follow-up of the third day of the G7 summit, US President Donald Trump said that he would "certainly" invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to next year's meeting, but noted that he still might not come since it would be "tough" for him.

"Whether he could come or not, psychologically, I think that's a tough thing to do. He's a proud person", Trump said.

The US president also commented on recent statements made by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who noted that Moscow had never asked to return to the G8, by saying that it would be better for Russia to be "inside than outside".

