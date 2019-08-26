Macron, Trump Agree During G7 Summit That Iran Should Not Have Nuclear Weapon

The Presidents of France and the United States have organised a joint press conference on the third day of G7 summit, taking place in Biarritz, France, after having discussed a number of topics in bilateral and international relations.

During the joint presser with the US head of state, French President Emmanuel Macron shared that he had discussed the issue of Iran with Trump, agreeing that Tehran must not obtain nuclear weapons and needs to comply with international obligations in this area.

Macron further said that in his opinion, the “conditions [were] created” for a meeting between Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to discuss a possible new agreement that would reduce the tensions between the two countries. The French president said that such a meeting could be arranged in the coming weeks and that he had spoken about this possibility with Rouhani on the phone, telling him that he believes an agreement can be reached between the US and Iran.

France and US Reach Agreement on Controversial Digital Tax

Macron stated during the joint presser that he and President Trump had reached an agreement resolving the situation regarding the proposed digital tax that would have hit American digital companies operating in France. Earlier, the US president proposed countering this tax, if it were to be imposed, with tariffs on French wine.

