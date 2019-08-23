Register
18:02 GMT +323 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a joint statement with French President Emmanuel Macron (not seen) before a meeting on Brexit at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, August 22, 2019

    Boris Johnson Returns From European Tour But What Agreements Has He Got on Brexit?

    © REUTERS / GONZALO FUENTES
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Boris Johnson became the British Prime Minister on 24 July, replacing Theresa May, and said he intended to implement Brexit before 31 October. He said he wanted to renegotiate the deal but said if necessary he would leave without a deal.

    Boris Johnson has returned from a tour of Europe, where he tried to persuade key European Union leaders to accept a renegotiation of the deal they offered his predecessor last year, which included the infamous Irish “backstop”.

    The talks were held behind closed doors and the British government has not released details of what was discussed.

    But what do we know about the ‘European tour’?

    ​On Wednesday, 21 August, Mr Johnson was given a formal guard of honour by the German Army on his arrival in Berlin, before holding private talks with the Chancellor, Angela Merkel.

    At a press conference afterwards Mrs Merkel said an alternative to the backstop could be found within 30 days.

    She said the onus was on the British government to come up with a fresh proposal but she said there was “ample scope” for a new deal.

    Mr Johnson said he was "more than happy" with what had been agreed, but admitted it was a "blistering timetable."

    He said: "I admire that 'can do' spirit that she seemed to have.”

    On Thursday, while in the Netherlands, Mrs Merkel clarified her remarks and said Britain had right up until 31 October to find a solution to the border issue.

    ​But on Thursday, 22 August, Mr Johnson arrived in Paris and there was a palpably more hostile attitude emanating from the Élysée Palace.

    French President Emmanuel Macron said he would be willing to hold further talks about Brexit to avoid the UK crashing out without a deal but said there could be no major concessions. He said the Irish backstop was "indispensible" and said any negotiations had to be based on the withdrawal deal negotiated by Theresa May and her then Brexit Secretary, Dominic Raab, who is now the Foreign Secretary.

    ​Mr Macron said: "We need to try to have a useful month.”

    But he said France was already putting in place plans for a “no deal” scenario.

    Mr Johnson said solutions were "readily available" to prevent border checkpoints being required on the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, a prospect which would be sure to lead to a resurgence of militant Irish republicanism.

    Mr Macron said the backstop provided "indispensible guarantees to preserve stability in Ireland and the integrity of the single market.”

    But the backstop is one of the major reasons why Mrs May’s withdrawal deal has failed to make it through the British Parliament and has been called "anti-democratic" by Mr Johnson because it will require London to keep its regulations synchronised with the EU during a transitional period.

    Mr Johnson said: "Let's get Brexit done, let's get it done sensibly and pragmatically in the interests of both sides.”

    Mr Johnson’s tour of European capitals boosted the financial markets, where the pound rose by up to one percent against the dollar and euro.

    But the ball is very definitely in Mr Johnson’s court and he must somehow come up with an alternative to the Irish backstop.

    Conservative MP Greg Hands, co-chair of think tank Prosperity UK's Alternative Arrangements Commission, said there were a series of "administrative and technological measures" which could avoid the hard border but retain the sanctity of the single market.

    Tags:
    Brexit, Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron, Boris Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Could Greenland Be Part of a Future North America?
    Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is joining Fox News.
    Faux News?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse