UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron Hold Meeting in Paris (Video)

The meeting marks the first encounter between the two leaders since Boris Johnson took office on 24 July. Johnson previously held a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

French President Emmanuel Macron is receiving British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Elysee Palace on Thursday, 22 August.

The Sunday Telegraph previously reported that Boris Johnson is expected to use his first trip abroad to tell the European leaders that they have two months to come up with a Brexit agreement acceptable to the cabinet and parliament; otherwise, the UK will leave the bloc without any deal on 31 October.

The EU leaders earlier refused to negotiate a new deal preferring to keep to the one agreed with former Prime Minister Theresa May. The deal in question has been rejected by UK Parliament three times.

