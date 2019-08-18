Israeli Politician Nir Barkat Slams Rashid Tlaib for ‘Bigotry’, Urges Her 'Go to Iran or Syria'

On 15 August, Israel banned Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, two US congresswomen, from visiting the West Bank and Jerusalem over their professed support for boycotting Israel. Tlaib filed a request to be allowed to visit her grandmother on humanitarian grounds, and subsequently received permission, yet demonstratively rejected the offer to go.

​Congresswoman Rashid Tlaib “proved her real intentions", when she rejected Israel’s offer to visit her grandmother, Israeli politician Nir Barkat said on Friday afternoon, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Barkat tweeted to Tlaib that she intended “to use your 90-year-old grandmother to wage political war calling for Israel’s destruction and boycott".

1/2 Congresswoman @RashidaTlaib, you asked to visit Israel to meet your family and we agreed to your request. Your refusal to Israel's terms proves your real intentions... To use your 90 year old grandmother to wage political war calling for Israel's destruction and boycott. — ניר ברקת (@NirBarkatHebrew) August 16, 2019

​The Likud MK, a candidate for the cabinet seat vacant since Social Services Minister Haim Katz resigned, urged the US congresswoman to “take your hatred, fanaticism and bigotry to places like Iran and Syria, which you so admire. We have no interest in welcoming terrorist supporters here".

2/2 Even your own Democratic Party understands that a democracy has every right to defend itself. So take your hatred, fanaticism and bigotry to places like Iran and Syria which you so admire. We have no interest in welcoming terrorist supporters here. — ניר ברקת (@NirBarkatHebrew) August 16, 2019

​Barkat also wrote Rashid Tlaib and Rep. Ilhan Omar on Twitter on Thursday that their views do not belong in Israel.

Instead of striving for peace and coexistence between Jews and Arabs, you have chosen a policy of hatred and boycott. With attitudes like those, you will never be welcomed here.@RashidaTlaib @IlhanMN — ניר ברקת (@NirBarkatHebrew) August 15, 2019

​Social media users shared their reaction to the Israeli politician's outburst targeting Rashid Tlalib, with some voicing their agreement with the "go to Iran or Syria" comment.

Agree 1 million pct with the Syria and Iran comment — eric einhorn (@dodgerhater1) August 17, 2019

She was elected to represent the american people who voted for her... She wants to represent the Palestinians, let her move to Ramallah — Pablo Castro (@PabloCastroLab) August 17, 2019

​Others condemned the US congresswoman's actions:

She is full of hate. Sorry, but is kind of obvious. Her interests are driven by revenge, somehow aren't they? — rodrigo mendez (@borismendez70) August 17, 2019

Tlaib is a fraud. — Rowdyates (@Eemah6) August 18, 2019

Just get them out of the US — Jay Mostel (@JayMostel) August 17, 2019

​Still other Twitter users found the Israeli side to be in the wrong:

If they were truly interested in a better solution for all the people, they wouldn't have just planned to visit Palestinian people, but Israelis and their settlements as well, and I didn't see that on their agenda. But, Israel was wrong anyway. — KarenB (@KSB117) August 17, 2019

Stop the hate man. You denied her entry to please someone who carries racism as a badge of honor. Israel shouldn’t be a toy of some foreign, racist & narcissistic leader. Future generations of Israel may pay a dear price for such hateful act — فارس ولد عبدالله (@zeeedooo1) August 17, 2019

Jews have a peaceful life in Iran with dignity of reserved seat in Iranian Parliament. Israel is complicit in the destruction of Syria. Bigotry is not good. — Kazi Azizul Huq (@kahuq) August 17, 2019

​The Israeli politician’s statements were made after US congresswoman Rashid Tlaib revised plans of going to the West Bank to visit her grandmother, despite being granted permission by Israel, citing “humiliating” terms under which permission had been granted.

Taking to Twitter, Tlaib posted a photo of her grandmother and said she would not “bow down to their oppressive & racist policies".

When I won, it gave the Palestinian people hope that someone will finally speak the truth about the inhumane conditions. I can't allow the State of Israel to take away that light by humiliating me & use my love for my sity to bow down to their oppressive & racist policies. https://t.co/OYIwExV0ga — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 16, 2019

Israel was quick to respond to the congresswoman’s sudden rejection of the trip, with Israeli Interior Minister Aryeh Deri branding her actions a “provocation”.