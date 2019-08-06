Register
18:16 GMT +306 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Jewish man

    Dutch Paper Gets Flack for Interview With Journo Who Suggested Jews Have Ugly Noses

    CC0
    World
    Get short URL
    Svetlana Ekimenko
    223

    Earlier, Belgian journalist Dimitri Verhulst joked about Jews’ noses and accused Israelis of stealing Palestinian land in a 27 July column in the Belgian daily De Morgen.

    The NRC Handelsblad newspaper has been slammed by Jewish leaders for “whitewashing anti-Semitism” and running a story about author Dimitri Verhulst, who said that Jews steal land and have ugly noses in an interview last week, writes The Times of Israel.

    On 2 August the NRC Handelsblad daily published a 3,500-word interview with Verhulst that failed to address his statements about Jews in the 27 July op-ed in the Belgian daily De Morgen. Both Belgian and Dutch Jews condemned the op-ed as “blatantly” anti-Semitic.

    A spokesperson for the Forum of Jewish Organisations of Belgium’s Flemish Region, Hans Knoop, asked NRC to remove the interview on Monday.

    Last week Knoops’ group filed a police complaint that Verhulst had committed incitement in the op-ed.

    The reference to “ugly” Jewish noses appeared under the title “There is no promised land, only stolen land,” - a paraphrase of a quote attributed to the late French-Jewish singer Serge Gainsbourg.

    Israeli soldiers during clashes with protesters in Palestine against the decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel
    © Sputnik / Issam Al-Rimawi
    Israeli soldiers during clashes with protesters in Palestine against the decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel

    Verhulst misquoted a joke by Gainsbourg, saying: “Being Jewish is not a religion, no God would give creatures such an ugly nose.” The quote attributed to Gainsbourg originally reads: “Being Jewish is not a religion. No religion makes you grow such a nose.”

    In the op-ed, Verhulst calls Jews “the Chosen” and accuses Israel of “murdering” 10,000 Palestinians since 2002, concluding his essay with the words:

    “There is no promised land. There is stolen land. There are stolen lives.”

    Hans Knoops said that for the first time since the 1940s, “pure anti-Semitism is displayed and kept in the op-ed section of a mainstream Belgian daily.”

    NRC sees “no reason” not to delete the interview, deputy editor Marcella Breedeveld told Knoop in an email response, while Verhult and De Morgen have not responded to requests for comment from the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

     

    Related:

    'Deal of the Century' to Fail Just Like US-Led Conference in Bahrain - Palestine's Abbas
    India Pledges $5 Million for Cash-Strapped UN Palestine Refugee Agency
    France Breaks Up Cell Which Planned Attacks on Jews, Muslims - Reports
    Egyptian Writer Loses Twitter Account After Saying 'Let's Kill Some Jews' - Reports
    'It’s Either Us or Them': Jordanian Scholar Claims Palestine Does Not Belong to Jews (Video)
    Tags:
    Palestine, Palestine, anti-Semitism, anti-Semitism, Jews, jews, jews
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sara Sampaio poses backstage during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on 8 November 2018 in New York City.
    Behind the Scenes: Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show as You’ve Never Seen It Before
    No Empathy for Elijah
    No Empathy for Elijah
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse