'It’s Either Us or Them': Jordanian Scholar Claims Palestine Does Not Belong to Jews (Video)

The host insisted that “hostility is their way” while referring to the Jews, and said that he wants to “smash” the head of any Jewish person who would say that “Jerusalem should be his.”

Dr. Ahmad Shahrouri, Sharia professor at Al-Zaytoonah University of Jordan and local TV host, has declared that “Palestine belongs to its eternal people who have been there for the past 7,000 years,” adding that the fact that the Jews “passed through Palestine for 70 years” during that time period is “absolutely meaningless,” media watchdog Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) reports.

"The truth is that our conflict with the Jews is genuinely a conflict over our very existence. It’s either us or them," Shahrouri said in a video aired on Yarmouk TV on 14 July, according to a translation provided by MEMRI. "Palestine is not big enough for two peoples."

Jordanian Academic Dr. Ahmad Shahrouri: It Is Either Us or the Jews in Palestine; When Jews Say Jerusalem Is Theirs, I Want to Smash Their Heads pic.twitter.com/puJsb7mwiq — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) 30 июля 2019 г.

​He also dismissed possible accusations of anti-Semitism against people who share his beliefs, arguing that "the Quran overflows with verses that can be used to respond to those idiots calling us anti-Semites."

"I am not persecuting (members of) any religion", Shahrouri insisted. “But if someone says that he is a Jew, that Jerusalem should be his, and that the Buraq Wall is the Wailing Wall… When someone says all these things, I want to smash his head".

He then went on to claim that hostility is the "way" of the Jews, describing them as Zionists who "sawed prophets in half," and criticising those who wish to "recognise historic Palestine as their homeland."

According to the Times of Israel, last year another Jordanian TV host claimed that Israel is responsible for the creation of the Ebola virus and targeted crops in Egypt in 1967 with plague-ridden rats; and in 2017, yet another Jordanian TV host presented the notorious text known as "The Protocols of the Elders of Zion" as "an authentic Jewish text proving Judaism’s efforts to secretly control and manipulate the rest of the world."

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which are partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.