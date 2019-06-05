Trump Calls Iran "Terrorist Nation Number One", Doesn't Rule Out Military Option

The statement comes amid the ongoing tensions between Washington and Tehran which escalated on 8 May, when the Islamic Republic suspended its participation in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. The move was followed by the US sending an aircraft strike group, Patriot interceptors and B-52 bombers to the Middle East to tackle an alleged Iranian threat.

US President Donald Trump has underscored that even though he is ready to sit down with Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani, he does not exclude a military action against Tehran.

“So Iran is a place that was extremely hostile when I first came into office. They were a terrorist nation number one in the world at that time and probably maybe are today”, Trump told the British news network ITV.

On a possibility of a military option related to the Islamic Republic, Trump said that “there's always a chance”.

“Do I want to? No. I'd rather not. But there's always a chance”, he pointed out, adding at the same time that he “would much rather talk” to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

The remarks come a few days after the Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Abbas Mousavi was quoted by Mehr News as saying that Tehran is expecting a change in the US’ behaviour rather than just its rhetoric.

He emphasised that the change of the US' conduct was “the criterion required for any talks to take place”.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW