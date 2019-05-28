Register
21:39 GMT +328 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A worker stands at the entrance of the reactor of Bushehr nuclear power plant, outside the southern city of Bushehr, Iran (File)

    Tehran Slams US for ‘Raising a Lie’ About Iran’s Push for Atom Bomb

    © AP Photo / IIPA,Ebrahim Norouzi
    World
    Get short URL
    0 80

    The statement comes after Iran’s Ambassador to France Bahram Qassemi underscored the peaceful nature of Tehran’s nuclear programme, adding that the Islamic Republic is not seeking atomic weapons.

    Iranian First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri has berated US President Donald Trump for his hinting that Tehran intends to obtain nuclear weapons.

    “Our enemies have been raising a lie for 20 years that Iran wants to make an atomic bomb. Of course, the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] and other bodies have repeatedly visited Iran, extensive talks were held and 6 world powers [the group 5+1] admitted that Iran is not going towards a nuclear bomb”, Jahangiri told reporters in Tehran on Tuesday.

    READ MORE: Ex-US Military Chiefs, Ambassadors Sign Letter Warning Trump Against War With Iran

    He underscored that the IAEA visited Iran several times, presenting “14 reports that Iran has not had any diversion towards nuclear weapons”. He also warned the US and its allies against a military conflict with Tehran, urging Washington to stop pressure on Iran and improve regional security.

    Jahangiri was apparently referring to a previous statement on Iran by Donald Trump made after his talks with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo earlier this week.

    “I'm not looking to hurt Iran at all. I'm looking to have Iran say, ‘no nuclear weapons’,” Trump said, adding that “nobody wants to see terrible things happen, especially me”.

    At the same time, Trump confirmed the US’ readiness to sit down with Iran, stressing that “I do believe that Iran would like to talk, and if they’d like to talk, we’d like to talk also”.

    READ MORE: US Senate Committee Rejects Bill Requiring Congress to Approve Military Op Against Iran

    In a separate development, Iran’s Ambassador to France Bahram Qassemi emphasised on Tuesday that “nuclear weapons have never had any place in the defence doctrine of the Islamic Republic”.

    He recalled that the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear programme and the country’s drive not to seek atomic weapons were specifically mentioned in a religious decree issued by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

    Like Jahangiri, Qassemi also cited 14 consecutive IAEA reports confirming Tehran’s adherence to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

    On May 8 2018, US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA, reinstating strict economic sanctions on Iran.

    READ MORE: US Has No Imminent Plans to Use Military Force Against Iran — McConnell

    An undated file picture shows British royal marines in water during a training session at an unspecified location
    © AFP 2019 / MOD
    UK Special Forces ‘Joining US Strike Force’ in Gulf Amid Iran Tension - Report
    Exactly a year later, Tehran announced that it would backtrack on some of its “voluntary” commitments under the Iran deal, giving European signatories 60 days to ensure that Iran's interests were protected under the agreement, a move that exacerbated US-Iranian tensions.

    After Washington imposed more anti-Iranian sanctions aimed at the Islamic Republic’s iron, steel, aluminium, and copper sectors, the US deployed an aircraft carrier and a bomber task force to the Middle East to contain what the White House describes as a threat emanating from Iran.

    Tehran has repeatedly denied the allegations, condemning the US' sabre-rattling as “psychological warfare” and expressing readiness to retaliate against a potential military operation.

    Related:

    US Has No Imminent Plans to Use Military Force Against Iran - McConnell
    Hillary Clinton Suggests US Talks with Iran Amid Fears of War
    Iranian Official Says US Inflames War Against Iran With THIS MOVE
    US Intel Brushes Off Pompeo's Claim of Iran's Links to al-Qaeda – Reports
    Tags:
    nuclear programme, allies, pressure, security, Iran nuclear deal, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Eshaq Jahangiri, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Queen of Great Power Participants in Bolivia
    Bolivia's Way to Party: Country Finds Queen of Great Power to Lead Festivities
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse