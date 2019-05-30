US Trying 'All Possible Means' to Blame Huawei Without Giving Evidence - China

"We would very much like the US to provide us with at least some evidence [supporting their statements regarding Huawei]. Recently, the US has been trying to use all possible means to make Huawei a problem and make people in the US and other countries believe in the so-called security problem coming from Huawei. Sometimes they try to use the so-called ideological issue and try to exaggerate the relationship between Chinese business and the government", the diplomat said at a briefing.
The statement follows a claim by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who said Huawei and its alleged ties to the Chinese government presented a real risk to US national security.
US companies now must seek the government's permission to trade with the Chinese telecom company. As a result, Google had to suspend business operations with Huawei, including the transfer of all hardware, software and technical services, except those publicly available via open source licensing.
Several countries have accused Huawei of being sponsored by the Chinese state and spying on its behalf through its devices. Last year, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the United States banned the company from participating in government contracts due to security concerns. Huawei has refuted the accusations.
