US Trying 'All Possible Means' to Blame Huawei Without Giving Evidence - China

BEIJING (Sputnik) – Washington is trying by all possible means to make citizens of the United States and other countries believe that the Huawei telecommunications company is a security threat, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said Thursday.

"We would very much like the US to provide us with at least some evidence [supporting their statements regarding Huawei]. Recently, the US has been trying to use all possible means to make Huawei a problem and make people in the US and other countries believe in the so-called security problem coming from Huawei. Sometimes they try to use the so-called ideological issue and try to exaggerate the relationship between Chinese business and the government", the diplomat said at a briefing.

The statement follows a claim by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who said Huawei and its alleged ties to the Chinese government presented a real risk to US national security.

Beijing has firmly denied those allegations. In the meantime, the Chinese corporation has even filed a lawsuit in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Texas in order to fight the National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA), signed by President Donald Trump earlier in May, which added Huawei and its 70 affiliates to a trade blacklist, thereby restricting the company's activity in the United States.

US companies now must seek the government's permission to trade with the Chinese telecom company. As a result, Google had to suspend business operations with Huawei, including the transfer of all hardware, software and technical services, except those publicly available via open source licensing.

Several countries have accused Huawei of being sponsored by the Chinese state and spying on its behalf through its devices. Last year, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the United States banned the company from participating in government contracts due to security concerns. Huawei has refuted the accusations.