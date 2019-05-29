US Crackdown on Huawei to Harm Over 1,200 American Firms - Chief Legal Officer

BEIJING (Sputnik) - The decision of the United States to ban US companies from using Huawei networking equipment could directly impact more than 1,200 enterprises, Huawei's Chief Legal Officer Song Liuping said on Wednesday.

"By preventing American companies from doing business with Huawei, the [US] government will directly harm more than 1,200 US companies. This will affect tens of thousands of American jobs", Song said at a press conference.

The statement comes after the Chinese tech giant filed a lawsuit in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Texas in order to fight the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), signed by US President Donald Trump earlier this month.

The executive order added Huawei and its 70 affiliates to a trade blacklist, thereby restricting the company's activity in the United States.

American companies now must seek permission to trade with the Chinese telecommunications. As a result, Google had to suspend business operations with Huawei , including the transfer of all hardware, software and technical services, except those publicly available via open source licensing.

Several countries have accused Huawei of being sponsored by the Chinese state and spying on its behalf through its devices. Last year, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the United States banned the company from participating in government contracts due to security concerns. Huawei has refuted the accusations.