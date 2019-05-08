Register
22:10 GMT +308 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Jan. 13, 2015, file photo released by the Iranian President's Office, President Hassan Rouhani visits the Bushehr nuclear power plant just outside of Bushehr, Iran

    'Nothing Worse': World Powers 'Concerned' as Iran Nuke Deal on Verge of COLLAPSE

    © REUTERS / Iranian Presidency Office, Mohammad Berno
    World
    Get short URL
    0 110

    Following Washington's steps to curb Iranian energy exports, Tehran announced that it would cut back on some of its commitments under the nuclear deal - an accord that led to sanctions being lifted in 2015.

    Tehran's announcement that it would backtrack on some of the "voluntary" commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, spurred global concern about the accord's future.

    Russia

    Moscow insists that Iran's decision to go back on some of its commitments under the nuclear deal were prompted by US moves against the country. Russia announced that it would be holding discussions with its European partners on ways to preserve the JCPOA from falling apart.

    READ MORE: Moscow: Tehran's Roll-Back on Nuke Deal Provoked by External Pressure on Iran

    Furthermore, Moscow called on the EU to improve INSTEX, a mechanism aimed at bypassing US sanctions, to enable Iran to continue its oil trade. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that Iranian demands for INSTEX to facilitate its crude exports are "absolutely legitimate".

    The United Nations

    UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed hope that the Iran nuclear deal would be preserved following Tehran's announcement. He noted that the accord was a "major achievement in nuclear non-proliferation" that contributed to regional and international "peace and security".

    European Union

    In this Jan. 15, 2011 file photo, Iran's heavy water nuclear facility is backdropped by mountains near the central city of Arak, Iran
    © AP Photo / ISNA, Hamid Foroutan, File
    Iran to Suspend Some of Its Nuclear Deal Commitments - Rouhani

    German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas stated that Germany wishes to salvage the nuclear deal with Iran and wants to prevent the latter from shifting its nuclear programme in a military direction. He added that Berlin expresses "great concern" regarding Tehran's statements and remains in contact with the other signatories to the deal.

    French Defence Minister Florence Parly echoed the German foreign minister's words, saying that the EU "absolutely [wants] to keep this agreement alive" in an interview with BFMTV, further adding that "nothing would be worse than Iran leaving this deal".

    READ MORE: Instex Mechanism is Less Effective Than Originally Planned — Lavrov

    UK Minister of State for Asia and the Pacific Mark Field commented on Iran's decision, saying that it was "unwelcome" and calling on Tehran to stand by its commitments under the JCPOA, adding that the UK may otherwise consider re-imposing sanctions.

    "The UK notes with great concern the statement made by Iran today concerning its commitments on the JCPOA […] We are in close contact with the other parties to the deal […] We urge Iran not to take further escalatory steps and to stand by its commitments", he said.

    The United States

    US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook commented on the Islamic Republic's intention to roll back on some of its JCPOA commitments by stating that Washington would never be "held hostage to the Iranian nuclear blackmail". He also reiterated earlier statements by US officials that the White House would be imposing "maximum pressure" until Tehran abandons its current policies in the region.

    READ MORE: US to Impose New Sanctions on Iran 'Very Soon'

    The same day, Tim Morrison, special assistant to the president and senior director for weapons of mass destruction and biodefense, said that Iran should expect more sanctions "very soon".

    China

    Beijing echoed the Russian stance, pointing out that US actions against Iran had "further aggravated" the tensions around the nuclear accord. China called on all parties concerned to "exercise restraint" and avoid a further escalation in tensions.

    Israel

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to prevent Iran from pursuing its nuclear programme and obtaining nuclear weapons.

    "We will continue to fight those who would kill us", he said.

    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the opening ceremony of the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day at the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem, May 1, 2019
    © REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun
    Netanyahu Vows to Stop Iran From Getting Nukes Amid Possible Nuclear Deal Crisis

    Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif announced that Tehran would not be carrying out "some [of its] voluntary commitments" to the JCPOA, as the EU and other states had failed to resist pressure from the US, who pulled out of the accord last year and re-imposed sanctions on Iran. Zarif argued that Tehran's actions do not violate the nuclear deal and stressed that the country is not exiting the deal.

    The Islamic Republic's decision was preceded by Washington ending temporary waivers to American sanctions on Iran's energy sector that were granted to some countries importing Iranian oil. Tehran's energy, banking, and shipping sectors fell under US sanctions in November 2018, following Washington's withdrawal from the nuclear deal one year ago, on 8 May 2018.

    Related:

    US Slaps Iran With Sanctions on Metal as Tehran Partially Pulls Out of Nuke Deal
    Air France Flight En Route to Mumbai Makes Emergency Landing in Iran - Report
    US to Impose New Sanctions on Iran 'Very Soon'
    Iran May Leave NPT if UNSC Raises Concern Over Nuclear Deal - Reports
    US Pushing Iran to Violate Nuclear Deal to Declare it a Security Threat – Source
    Netanyahu Vows to Stop Iran From Getting Nukes Amid Possible Nuclear Deal Crisis
    Russian FM Lavrov Holds Presser with Iranian Counterpart Zarif (VIDEO)
    Moscow: Tehran's Roll-Back on Nuke Deal Provoked by External Pressure on Iran
    Tags:
    Iran nuclear deal, UN, Israel, United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Russia, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Zagitova & Medvedeva Make the List of ISU Top Figure Skaters
    Russia's Zagitova & Medvedeva Make the List of ISU Top Figure Skaters
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse