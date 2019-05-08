Russia to Work With EU Partners to Save Iranian Nuclear Deal - Kremlin

Earlier in the day, the Islamic Republic announced that it would be suspending several commitments within the nuclear deal for a 60-day period, adding that it has no intention to withdraw from the agreement completely.

According to Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Tehran's backtracking on the agreement was due to external pressure.

"We see the consequences [of rash US moves towards Iran]. Of course, Russian diplomats will continue to discuss this topic with our European partners in order to work on preserving the viability of this accord", he told journalists.

Peskov also stressed that it is premature to talk about imposing sanctions against Tehran following its suspension of some of its obligations

