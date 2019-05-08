Russia to Work With EU Partners to Save Iranian Nuclear Deal - Kremlin

According to Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Tehran's backtracking on the agreement was due to external pressure.
"We see the consequences [of rash US moves towards Iran]. Of course, Russian diplomats will continue to discuss this topic with our European partners in order to work on preserving the viability of this accord", he told journalists.
Peskov also stressed that it is premature to talk about imposing sanctions against Tehran following its suspension of some of its obligations
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
