Register
11:04 GMT +324 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US Air Force shows an F-117 Nighthawk stealth fighter

    'Sorry, We Didn't Know It Was Invisible': How Serbia Downed an F-117 Stealth Jet

    © AFP 2019 / USAF / US AIR FORCE
    World
    Get short URL
    3163

    A Soviet rocket manufactured in the 1960s, courage, optimism, and a patriotic upsurge managed to take down an 'invisible' $42.6 mln American bomber packed with modern technology that NATO was using to 'carry freedom' to the people of Yugoslavia. This is the story of an unexpected “miracle” that occurred in the early days of the bombing of Serbia.

    The Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk, 'the Invisible', the pride of the US Air Force and a technological wonder, was shot down just three days after the bombing of the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia began — on 27 March 1999, near the village of Buđanovci; the aircraft became the only confirmed loss of a NATO stealth plane.

    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    © Sputnik /
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Zoltán Dani, a colonel in the Yugoslavian Air Defence Forces, was the commander of the 3rd battery of the 250th Missile Brigade during the NATO war of aggression against the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia (FRY). Members of his team have become Serbian national heroes.

    The retired colonel explained to Sputnik that in 1999, his battery was using metre-range radar systems to monitor and detect airborne targets.

    "These metre-range radars can detect stealth-technology planes more easily, so that we were able to spot the aircraft in time and let it into our danger area. It was only when the aircraft was 15 metres away that I commanded to lock on the target and ordered Senad Muminovich, the gunner, to press the launch button and the missile was fired," Zoltán Dani recalled.

    READ MORE: Remembering the Bombing of Yugoslavia, Twenty Years On

    The F-117 gained its reputation during combat missions in Iraq in the 1991 Gulf War. Thanks to modern technology that allows the aircraft to be "invisible" to any radar system, it became a symbol of US military power. However, it turned out that Serbian radars are "above the law".

    Dani told Sputnik that they were using a Soviet S-125 "Neva" missile system that was produced in the 1960s and delivered to Yugoslavia in the early 1980s.

    "It's important that we managed to ensure that all this equipment worked properly and prepared it for a successful operation in combat conditions, which allowed for incredible results — the downing of the F-117 jet," Dani said.

    Smoke billows over the northern Yugoslav city of Novi Sad, some 70 kms. north of Belgrade after NATO air raids late Wednesday March 24, 1999.
    © AP Photo / str
    "Good" Bombing: NATO Op Against Yugoslavia Was a War Crime – Lawyer
    Few people know this, but the warriors of the 3rd battery of the 250th Missile Brigade didn't realise how lucky they were that night. As Dani recalls, after the target had been shot, the most important task at hand was to turn off all the devices so that the enemy couldn't detect them.

    "We congratulated each other and that was it. The feeling was very good, as if we scored in a very important match. In the morning, an officer from the high command came; he congratulated us and asked if we knew what we had shot down.  I answered: ‘I have no idea, some target'. And then the officer told us it was an F-117," the retired colonel said.

    The video was created using material from the Zastava Film Military Film Centre

    For Serbs, this incident provided an injection of optimism and gave them the strength to resist NATO aggression. Everywhere there was a picture of the villagers of Buđanovci dancing on the wings of the downed plane, accompanied with the catch phrase: "Sorry, we didn't know it was invisible". Dani pointed out that the success wasn't based on any material incentive; it was something completely different, which few in NATO countries can understand.

    READ MORE: West Broke Yugoslavia Up and Continues Punishing Serbs — Analyst

    "The most important thing is that in a team, there should be good trust-based relations between the governing structures and those who fulfil tasks. The morale and patriotic motivation were very high; and the people on the ground were willing to cooperate with us; they were helping in any way they could. I remember one example. We were deployed in difficult terrain near Ogar; our suppliers failed to bring us our dinner and the locals brought us baskets filled with food. This was just fantastic!" Dani recalled.

    According to Zoltan Dani, even 78 days after the bombing began, no one thought about surrendering.

    "Initially they planned to 'be done' in seven days. After 50 days, the anti-Yugoslavian campaign started to run out of steam and cool down. It turned out that not everything was as they imagined. Only American and British pilots were flying until the end of the operation. I think that if that war had continued, it could have been the beginning of NATO's collapse. Someone would have started asking why it was needed at all if it didn't serve its initial purpose."

    Flames from an explosion light up the Belgrade skyline near a power station after NATO cruise missiles and warplanes attacked Yugoslavia late Wednesday, March 24, 1999
    © AP Photo / Dimitri Messinis
    Serbian President Slams NATO Yugoslavia Bombing as More Kids Get Cancer
    Dani told Sputnik that from 27 March to 1 May, NATO surveyed the area of Western Syrmia, where the village of Buđanovci is located. They didn't know what could have shot such a plane down.

    "They were sure that it was just impossible. All combat aircraft pilots have GPS sensors so that they can be found after the ejection, if the aircraft is shot down; but this pilot had no sensor," the colonel claimed.

    The pilot of the downed F-117 was American Dale Zelko; in order to find him, the largest search campaign since the Vietnam War was launched. 12 years later, director Zeljko Mirkovic made two films about the destinies of Zoltan Dani and Dale Zelko: The 21st Second in 2009 and The Second Meeting in 2013.

    "The Second Meeting" was described as "a heart-warming film about friendship and reconciliation".

    Zoltan Dani himself says that he agreed to this unusual meeting with his former enemy only thanks to a book about forgiveness by Serbian Patriarch Pavle (Dani is probably referring to a book with the biography and sermons of Serbian Patriarch Pavle, titled "Budimo ljudi" and published in 2009, after his death).

    "Zelko told me that six months before the bombing started, they were gathered at a base in New Mexico, where, in addition to combat training, they were ‘brainwashed' psychologically. They watched films showing the Yugoslavian situation in the worst light. And they really thought they had come to bring us freedom. Later, when Zelko came to Serbia for filming, he said: ‘I think they deceived us'," Dani told Sputnik.

    Neither Zelko nor Dani are serving in the armed forces now. Zoltan Dani keeps a part of the downed American aircraft at home. Although he has been offered good money for these "artefacts", he says that it would never occur to him to sell them. Much of what remains of the plane is on proud display at the Museum of Aviation at Nikola Tesla Airport in Belgrade.

    By Natasa Milosavljevic

    Related:

    NATO Bombings of Yugoslavia Aggression Against Sovereign State - Lavrov
    Brothers in Profit: How to Make Money on NATO Bombings of Yugoslavia
    Yugoslavia Revisited: US Hardliners Want to Bomb Syria Like It's 1999
    Tags:
    stealth fighter, Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk, NATO’s 1999 military intervention in Yugoslavia, Bombing of Yugoslavia, NATO, Yugoslavia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Miss Russia' Contestants in Moscow
    Meet Dazzling Contestants Who Dare to Fight for the Crown at "Miss Russia 2019"
    MSM’s Mueller Mania
    MSM’s Mueller Mania
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse