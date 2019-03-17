Register
19:58 GMT +317 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian S-400 Missile Systems

    'Big Problem': Bolton Blasts Turkey's Refusal to Abandon S-400 Deal With Russia

    © Sputnik/ Ilya Pitalev
    World
    Get short URL
    328

    Earlier, Turkey's defence minister set a firm deadline for the delivery of the first of Turkey's Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets despite the Pentagon lobbying to block transfer of the fifth-generation warplanes to Turkey if Ankara goes ahead with its plans to buy Russia's S-400 air defence system.

    Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton has blasted the S-400 deal as one of several major stumbling blocks in US-Turkish relations.

    "We're concerned about their purchase of the Russian air defence system called the S-400 – that's a big problem," Bolton said, speaking to AM 970 radio host John Catsimatidis on Sunday morning.

    Asked directly by Catsimatidis whether Turkey was a "friend or foe" to the United States, the top Trump foreign policy adviser cited a host of other problems affecting relations.

    "Well you know they're still a NATO ally; we're trying to work with them, but they've got a very bad relationship with our close friends in Israel. That's something we need to look out on," Bolton said, adding that disagreements "with respect to the conflict in Syria" were another issue.

    S-400 regiment enters on duty in Crimea
    © Sputnik / Sergey Malgavko
    Turkey's S-400 Purchase Poses a ‘National Security Problem’ to NATO, Media Claims
    "I think President Trump would like to have a good relationship with Turkey; he'd like to see US trade with Turkey increase, but we need them to help us out in some of these other problems in Syria and elsewhere in the region," he said.

    Ankara and Moscow penned a $2.5-billion contract on the delivery of four battalion sets of S-400s to Turkey in 2017, with the advanced air defence system expected to start being delivered this year. Washington has pressured Ankara to back away from the deal, and offered the country a $3.5 billion Patriot air defence system contract in place of the S-400s.

    Turkey has ignored the requests, and insisted that it still expects to receive the first of its US-made F-35 fighter jets by November, despite attempts by the Pentagon to lobby Congress to block the sale of F-35s to Turkey if it went ahead with its S-400 purchase.

    Last week, Pentagon spokesman Charlie Summers warned that "there would be grave consequences" for the US-Turkish military relationship if Ankara didn't cancel the S-400 deal. "They will not get the F-35s if they take the S-400s," the official said.

    An S-400 anti-aircraft missile system during the preparation of military equipment for the military parade marking the 73rd anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War, in Kaliningrad
    © Sputnik / Igor Zarembo
    US Crossing Line With Remarks on Turkey's S-400 Purchase - Erdogan's AK Party
    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blasted the Pentagon's ultimatum, saying the Turkish-Russian deal was "not connected to the security of NATO, the United States or the F-35 in any way."

    US officials have repeatedly called on Ankara to scrap the S-400 deal and called the possible deployment of S-400s in areas where F-35s are set to operate a "threat," presumably because the system would allow Turkey to test just how formidable the F-35's stealth systems are when matched up against the Russian air defence system.

    Related:

    Turkey's S-400 Purchase Poses ‘National Security Problem’ to NATO, Media Claims
    S-400 Air Defence Systems Go on Combat Duty in Russia's Westernmost Region
    Scholar Suggests Russia's S-400 Could Spark US-Turkey Political, Military Crises
    Turkey Won't Resell Russian S-400 Systems – Erdogan's AK Party
    Swedish Defence Institute Disparages S-400, Calls Russia 'Underdog'
    US Crossing Line With Remarks on Turkey's S-400 Purchase - Erdogan's AK Party
    Tags:
    relations, S-400, John Bolton, Donald Trump, Turkey, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Not So Secret Anymore: Hidden Life of North Korean Populace Revealed
    Not So Secret Anymore: Hidden Life of North Korean Populace Revealed
    Donny’s First Veto
    Donny’s First Veto
    Attack on Mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand
    Mass Shooting at Two Mosques in New Zealand: How It Happened
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse