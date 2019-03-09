Turkey to Face 'Grave Consequences' for Acquisition of Russian S-400 - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Turkey’s military relationship with the United States will face serious consequences if Ankara takes possession of the Russian S-400 air defence system, Defence Department spokesperson Charlie Summers told reporters on Friday.

"If Turkey takes the S-400, there would be grave consequence in terms of our military relationship, and the Patriots and the F-35s," Summers was quoted as saying by Defense News. "They will not get the F-35s if they take the S-400."

Summers’ comments came after US European Command head Curtis Scaparrotti advised Congress on Tuesday to bar Turkey from getting the F-35 jet should Ankara continue with plans to procure the S-400 air defence system.

Summers said the United States may also block Ankara from purchasing Patriot missile systems.

On Thursday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed that the deal with Russia on deliveries of the S-400 air defence systems was completed, and said a new deal on purchases of advanced Russian-made S-500 systems could be possible in future.

In January, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Ankara was ready to consider the US proposal on deliveries of the Patriot air defence systems, but refused to abandon the S-400 missile systems deal with Russia as a potential precondition for the Ankara-Washington agreement.