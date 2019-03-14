Register
16:07 GMT +314 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The F-35 Lightning II

    Turkish Defence Minister DISCLOSES F-35 Delivery Date as Pentagon Urges Freeze

    CC BY 2.0 / Rennett Stowe / F-35
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    112

    Earlier, amid tensions over Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 air defence systems, a Pentagon spokesperson warned that there would be "grave consequences" for the Turkish-US defence relationship if the S-400 deliveries went through.

    Ankara is expecting the delivery of its first US-made F-35 fighter jets by November, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said.

    "Despite some statements, the process of procuring the F-35 jets is continuing as normal. Our pilots and maintenance teams are continuing to train in the US," Akar said, speaking to reporters on Thursday.

    "We expect the aircraft to be delivered in November to the [air base in] Malatya. All the necessary infrastructure is already prepared," the defence chief added.

    Akar's sentiment stands at odds with the sentiment expressed by Commander of NATO Forces in Europe Gen. Curtis Scraparrotti, who reiterated to lawmakers from the US House Armed Services Committee this week that Congress should block delivery of the F-35s to Turkey if Ankara went ahead with plans to buy Russian S-400s.

    F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike fighter
    © Flickr / US Air Force
    Turkey Has Already Invested $1 Billion Into F-35s It May Not Even Get - Journalist
    Turkey contributed nearly $1 billion to the research and development of multiple components of the F-35 jet, a fifth-generation warplane created by Lockheed Martin which is expected to cost over $1.5 trillion over its fifty-year lifespan. Ankara expects to purchase at least 100 of the planes.

    However, tensions between Washington and Ankara over the S-400 have put the future of the F-35 deliveries in doubt. Last week, Pentagon spokesman Charlie Summers warned that "there would be grave consequences in terms of" the US-Turkish "military relationship, and the Patriots and the F-35s" if Ankara didn't cancel its deal with Moscow. "They will not get the F-35s if they take the S-400," Summers stressed.

    Earlier, the Pentagon urged Congress to block the delivery of F-35s outright if Turkey doesn't abort its purchase of the S-400s, indicating that the Russian system "presents a problem to all our aircraft, but specifically the F-35."

    President Erdogan rejected the recommendation, insisting that Turkey's purchase of the S-400s was "not connected to the security of NATO, the United States or the F-35 in any way".

    A Turkish Air Force F-16 fighter jet ( C foreground) is seen between US Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II fighter jets at Incirlik airbase in the southern city of Adana, Turkey, file photo
    © REUTERS / Umit Bektas
    Non-Delivery of US Arms May Force Turkey to 'Rethink Its Place in NATO' – Analyst
    Lockheed Martin formally transferred the first two F-35s to Turkey last year, but the planes remain in the United States, ostensibly to help train Turkish pilots.

    On Wednesday, US Acting Assistant Secretary of Defence for International Security Affairs Kathryn Wheelbarger reiterated that the US would be willing to continue negotiations on a $3.5 billion Patriot air defence system contract with Turkey if Ankara rejected the delivery of its S-400s in October.

    Ankara and Moscow signed a $2.5 billion contract on the delivery of four battalion sets of S-400s to Turkey in late 2017; the advanced air and missile defence system is currently only being used by Russia, Belarus and China.

    Related:

    Italy to Pay $440 Million for US F-35 But Plans to Revise Contract - Reports
    XQ-58A Valkyrie Drone Makes First Flight as Escort for F-22 and F-35
    S-400 Delivery Not Connected to Security of NATO, US, F-35 in Any Way – Erdogan
    Turkey May Let Russia’s S-400 Destroy US’ F-35 Project ‘From Within’ – Report
    Turkey’s Purchase of S-400 to Result in Reassessing F-35 Program - US State Dept
    Pentagon Recommends Not to Transfer F-35 to Turkey if Ankara Buys Russian S-400
    F-35 Fleet to Receive Early Warning Radar Upgrades - BAE Systems
    Tags:
    S-400, F-35, Turkish Armed Forces, Hulusi Akar, Turkey, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Model Wearing a Swimsuit Presents Creation by Israeli Designer Bananhot During the Tel Aviv Fashion Week
    Models of All Shapes and Sizes Don Revealing Swimsuits at Tel Aviv Fashion Week
    Anti-Tech Trump
    Forget Pilots, ‘Computer Scientists From MIT’ Needed, Says Trump
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok