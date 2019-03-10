US Wants India to Stop Oil Trade With Venezuela - Special Envoy Abrams

US Special Envoy for Venezuela Elliott Abrams confirmed that Washington is pressing India to stop buying Venezuelan oil.
"We say you should not be helping this regime, you should be on the side of the Venezuelan people", Abrams told Reuter, adding that the White House had given the same message to other governments.
In response, Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Raveesh Kumar stated that New Delhi would ignore US pressure and continue its trade with Venezuela.
Washington introduced sanctions against Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA in January, blocking $7 billion in PDVSA assets and pressuring companies to cut ties with the firm until 11 March. The deadline, however, was later extended until 10 May.
The decision was made after opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself the country's interim president. The United States immediately recognised him as head of Venezuela, with many of its allies following the suit; however, Russia, China, Mexico, Turkey and a number of other countries have supported Nicolas Maduro as Venezuela’s only legitimate president.
