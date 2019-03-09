WATCH Huge Fire Engulf Electrical Substation in Venezuela

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - A powerful fire occurred on Saturday at the Sidor transforming substation in the Venezuelan state of Bolivar, El Nacional news portal reported.

The videos from social media published by the portal show a fire and a black pillar of smoke above the electrical substation located near the state capital of Ciudad Bolivar.

#video cortesía desde el estado Bolívar, se escucha a quienes lo grabaron, decir que es la subestación “Sidor”, en Puerto Ordaz. pic.twitter.com/OQWoVcatu9#9Mar — 🔥ConfirmadoVzla🔥 (@ConfirmadoVzla) 9 марта 2019 г.

​The authorities have not yet commented on the situation.

​The blackout swept Venezuela on Thursday as national electricity supplier Corpoelec reported about a "sabotage" at the major Guri hydroelectric power plant. Media subsequently reported about power outages in 21 out or 23 Venezuela's states. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro blamed the United States for waging an electric energy war against Venezuela, however, Washington denied having a role in the crisis.