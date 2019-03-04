Register
11:07 GMT +304 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen gives a statement to the media prior she faces the defense commission of the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany May 10, 2017.

    Chinese Missiles are Threat to Russia, German Defence Minister Warns

    © REUTERS / Fabrizio Bensch
    World
    Get short URL
    319

    In the wake of a US decision to unilaterally pull out of the INF Treaty, the Chinese Foreign Ministry voiced strong opposition to the move, as well as the expansion in the number of parties to the 1987 agreement.

    In an interview with Focus, German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen said that China’s medium-range missiles can reach Russia.

    READ MORE: UN Warns EU to Be Most Affected by Possible INF Treaty Collapse

    When asked if the existing Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty could still be saved after the US and Russia traded accusations of violating the agreement and whether China could be included in it, von der Leyen suggested that Moscow may have an interest in including Beijing in “some sort of disarmament treaty”:

    “Because just as the Russian rockets are a threat to Europe, so are the Chinese for Russia”.

    A recent media report about Washington’s plans to upgrade nuclear bombs in Western Germany resulted in Russia expressing concern, but the United States denied allegations of violating the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF)
    © Photo : Pixabay
    US Exit From INF Treaty Poses Threat to Europeans – Russian Lawmaker
    Other German officials previously voiced their concerns over the collapse of the INF Treaty, with Economy and Energy Minister Peter Altmaier not ruling out a new arms race between the US and Russia.

    The German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine also cited Christian Democratic Union (CDU) member Roderich Kiesewetter and Rolf Mutzenich from the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) as saying that Russia’s new 9M729 missiles should be moved to the “other side of the Ural Mountains so that they cannot reach Europe”.

    Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, meanwhile, said in December that Berlin would oppose the deployment of new medium-range missile in Europe in the event of the INF’s demise.

    “Europe must under no circumstances become a platform for an arms race debate. The deployment of new medium-range missiles would encounter broad opposition in Germany”, he told the news agency DPA.

    INF Treaty in Peril

    On 2 February, the United States announced it had suspended its obligations under the INF Treaty, adding that Russia had six months to return to compliance with the agreement as Washington goes through the process of withdrawing from it. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the destruction of all ground-based 9M729 missiles and their launchers was key for the INF to be saved.

    READ MORE: Japan to Host US Missiles Despite Russian Claim That They Violate the INF Treaty

    The following day Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow was also suspending its obligations under the treaty in retaliation for the US decision. The president also instructed ministers not to initiate talks with their counterparts regarding the matter, but said that Moscow was still open for negotiations.

    In light of the reciprocal moves, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Gen Shuang said in a statement that Beijing opposed the US withdrawal from the INF Treaty and called on Washington and Moscow to engage in a constructive dialogue.

    Presentation of Gorbachev in Life book
    © Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
    Gorbachev Calls on US to Start Dialogue on INF Treaty With Russia
    At the time, Geng added that China was against expanding the number of signatories to the INF agreement and encouraged the US and Russia to comply with the existing treaty.

    Washington has accused Moscow of testing 9M729 missiles at ranges banned under the INF – an allegation that Russia has consistently denied, stressing that the US failed to provide proof to corroborate its claims.

    In addition, the Russian Defence Ministry held a special briefing, during which the characteristics of the missile in question were revealed to prove that it never violated the agreement – the event was, however, ignored by US and NATO representatives.

    President Putin, for his part, pointed out that the US had breached the agreement itself: in particular, by deploying MK41 launchers in Europe that can be used with Tomahawk missiles.

    READ MORE: NATO Preparing Measures if INF Treaty Terminated — Stoltenberg

    The INF Treaty was signed in 1987 between the Soviet Union and the US, with Mikhail Gorbachev and Ronald Reagan agreeing to destroy all cruise and ground-launched ballistic missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 km.

    Related:

    UN Warns EU to Be Most Affected by Possible INF Treaty Collapse
    Putin: Russia-US INF Tensions 'No Reason to Create New Cuban Missile Crisis'
    Gorbachev Calls on US to Start Dialogue on INF Treaty With Russia
    Japan to Host US Missiles Despite Russian Claim That They Violate the INF Treaty
    Tags:
    attack, deal, arms race, Nuclear, agreement, treaty, threat, INF, rocket, missile, Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Heiko Maas, Ursula von der Leyen, Vladimir Putin, Mike Pompeo, Europe, Germany, United States, Russia, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    UFO, Tornado or Mushroom Cloud: Mesmerising View of Finland's Northern Lights
    UFO, Tornado or Mushroom Cloud: Mesmerising View of Finland's Northern Lights
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse