15:50 GMT +303 December 2018
    A long-range Qadr ballistic missile is launched in the Alborz mountain range in northern Iran on March 9, 2016. (File)

    US Scolds Iran for Violating UN Resolution Washington Breaches Itself - Zarif

    © AFP 2018 / Mahmood Hosseini /TASNIM NEWS
    Earlier, Iran rejected accusations by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that Tehran conducting a ballistic missile test allegedly violates a UN Security Council resolution that bans all activity related to "nuclear-capable" weapons.

    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has lashed out at the US for hypocritically accusing Tehran of violating the "very same" UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution that Washington itself is breaching.

    "'Surrealism' is now the US' modus operandi in its foreign affairs," Zarif tweeted, referring to UNSC Resolution 2231 which represented the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

    Zarif wrote that Washington even threatens to slap punitive measures on those who "don't wish to violate it [the resolution] in abiding with illegal US sanctions."

    READ MORE: Iran Stays in Nuclear Deal, But Different Scenarios Could Be Considered — Envoy

    His remarks came after Brig. Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi, a spokesman for the Iranian military, denied Tehran breaching the UNSC Resolution 2231, saying that the Islamic Republic will continue ballistic missile tests in the future.

    "Missile tests […] are carried out for defence and the country's deterrence, and we will continue this. We will continue to both develop and test missiles. This is outside the framework of [nuclear] negotiations and part of our national security, for which we will not ask any country's permission," Shekarchi stressed.

    READ MORE: Iran to Continue Missile Tests, Needs No Permits From Other Countries – Army

    Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo argued that Iran tested a medium-range ballistic missile, in an alleged violation of the UNSC Resolution 2231, which he said bans Iran from undertaking "any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons, including launches using such ballistic missile technology."

    U.S. President Trump speaks about immigration and border security at the White House in Washington
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    Trump: Sanctions Against Iran to Remain ‘in Full Force’ Until New Deal Reached
    Relations between Iran and the US deteriorated in early May when President Donald Trump announced Washington's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, also pledging to reinstate economic sanctions against Tehran.

    The US has repeatedly accused Iran of continuing its ballistic missile program which Iran says is fully in line with the UNSC he Resolution 2231 that doesn't ban the Islamic Republic from undertaking any activity related to ballistic missiles.

