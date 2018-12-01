Register
    FILE -- In this Dec. 29, 2016 file photo, released by the semi-official Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA), a long-range S-200 missile is fired in a military drill in the port city of Bushehr, on the northern coast of Persian Gulf, Iran

    Pompeo Accuses Iran of Ballistic Missile Test Launch, Violating UNSC Ban

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Iran of a ballistic missile test launch on Saturday, claiming that the test was conducted in violation of the UN Security Council's resolution.

    "The Iranian regime has just test-fired a medium range ballistic missile that is capable of carrying multiple warheads. The missile has a range that allows it to strike parts of Europe and anywhere in the Middle East. This test violates UN Security Council resolution 2231 that bans Iran from undertaking 'any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons, including launches using such ballistic missile technology,'" Pompeo claimed in a statement.

    The US official condemned the ballistic missile test and called on Iran to immediately stop reported activities assuming that Iran's missile testing and missile proliferation was growing.

    "We are accumulating risk of escalation in the region if we fail to restore deterrence. We condemn these activities, and call upon Iran to cease immediately all activities related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons," Pompeo added.

    The US secretary's comments come after US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said on Thursday that the US wanted the European Union to impose sanctions on Iran suggesting that it would help avoid a regional conflict caused by missile proliferation. He also suggested that the missiles that Tehran has been proliferating were capable of reaching Europe.

    Washington has been repeatedly accusing Iran of trying to gain influence in the Middle East. Thus, US President Donald Trump has listed the country among the threats in the National Defense Strategy (NDS) submitted in January 2018, which has sought to revamp the US military to counter growing global challenges.

