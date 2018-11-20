Iran Stays in Nuclear Deal, But Different Scenarios Could Be Considered - Envoy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tehran will certainly continue to fulfil its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for now, but various scenarios could be considered, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanaei said Tuesday.

"There is no decision [in this regard] at this point, but different scenarios could be considered,” Sanaei said in an interview with Rossiya-24 television.

The diplomat added that such scenarios could be considered if Iran sees that other countries participating in the JCPOA "do not fulfill their commitments."

Earlier this month, Washington introduced the second package of sanctions targeting Iran's oil sector.

© AP Photo / Matt Dunham UK Foreign Minister Hunt to Make First Visit to Iran to Discuss Nuclear Deal

READ MORE: EU Believes No Credible Peaceful Alternative to Iran Nuclear Deal Exists

The measures were introduced in line with the US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the nuclear deal, and re-impose its sanctions against Iran that had been lifted under the agreement. The first round of the US restrictions came into force in August.

Other parties to the deal — China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the United Kingdom and the European Union — have, however, expressed their commitment to the accord and are working on instruments to bypass the US restrictions. In particular, European diplomats have proposed to set up the so-called Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) facilitating trade between European companies and Iran.

READ MORE: German Energy Giant Wintershall Stops Activity in Iran Over US Sanctions