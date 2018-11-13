German Energy Giant Wintershall Stops Activity in Iran Over US Sanctions

The second package of US sanctions, including restrictions targeting the country's oil industry, came into force on November 5, which Washington insists will force all importers of Iranian oil to eventually reduce their imports to zero.

German energy company Wintershall has stopped activities in Iran over US sanctions against Tehran, a company official stated.

Prior to the statement, US officials announced that SWIFT had cut off Iranian financial institutions targeted by the US sanctions. The US Treasury has emphasized that Washington would be strictly enforcing its sanctions regime against Tehran and noted that there would be "a lot more from the US on Iran".

Under the re-imposed sanctions regime, the United States has designated some 900 individuals and entities.

