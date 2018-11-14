Register
15:23 GMT +314 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Aug. 13, 2018, file photo, Yemeni people attend the funeral of victims of a Saudi-led airstrike, in Saada, Yemen

    US Congress Wants to Cut Off Aid to Saudis Over Khashoggi, Yemen War - Reports

    © AP Photo / Hani Mohammed
    World
    Get short URL
    111

    Earlier, Trump National Security Adviser John Bolton said that the recently released audio recording allegedly depicting the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in no way implicated the top leadership in Riyadh in the crime.

    The Senate is working on legislation to cut off all US assistance to Saudi Arabia for the war in Yemen, and in reaction to Riyadh's response to the killing of a dissident journalist, Republican Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman Bob Corker has said.

    According to the senator, the resolution targeting the Saudis could be voted on before the end of the year.

    "Senators are looking for some way to show Saudi Arabia the disdain they have for what has happened, with the journalist, but also concerns about the way Yemen has gone," Corker said, speaking to Reuters on Tuesday.

    U.S. President Trump speaks about immigration and border security at the White House in Washington
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    Trump Nominates Ex-CENTCOM Chief to Be US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia
    Commenting on the $110 billion in weapons contracts between Washington and Riyadh prior to the Khashoggi scandal, the senator said that this was something outside the Senate's jurisdiction. "It would be very hard, if a weapons sale came up, to keep it from being undone, at least in the Senate," Corker said.

    The senator also informed Reuters that his staff had urged the State Department, the Pentagon and the CIA to brief Congress regarding concerns over Riyadh's pursuit of the war in Yemen and the Khashoggi case. The classified briefing may be held as soon as later this month, Corker explained.

    Corker and other key Foreign Relations Committee senators penned a strongly-worded letter to President Trump last month, urging him to consider imposing sanctions "with respect to any foreign person responsible for such a violation related to Mr. Khashoggi" if and when appropriate evidence was found.

    An activist, wearing a mask depicting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, holds up his hands, painted with fake blood as he protests the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, during a candlelight vigil outside Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018
    © AP Photo / Emrah Gurel
    Alleged Khashoggi 'Hit Squad' Carried Syringes, Scissors in Luggage - Reports
    In the wake of Jamal Khashoggi's October 2 disappearance, and later suspicions that he was killed by a Saudi hit squad, President Trump repeatedly implied that he would not be willing to jeopardize US arms deal with the Kingdom, even as several of Washington's NATO allies implied that they would be doing so.

    Last week, the Washington Post reported that the Trump administration would end its air refueling support for Saudi-led coalition warplanes operating in Yemen after President Trump called an August 9 airstrike which hit civilians a "horror show" and accused the coalition of not knowing how to properly use US weapons. 

    Yemen descended into civil war in late 2014, when the Shiite Houthi militia overthrew the government of President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi. Saudi Arabia and a coalition of mostly Persian Gulf states began operations to try to restore the Hadi government in March 2015. The Saudi-led coalition's conduct in the war, including the blockade of Houthi-controlled ports, has been condemned by the United Nations for causing a humanitarian disaster. According to UN figures, over 14 million Yemenis face pre-famine conditions. Late last year, the UK-based Save the Children organization estimated that 50,000+ Yemeni children died from starvation in 2017 due to the war.

    Related:

    Trump Nominates Ex-CENTCOM Chief to Be US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia
    Bolton: Khashoggi’s Killing Audio Recording Doesn’t Implicate Saudi Crown Prince
    Saudi-Led Coalition Agrees to Evacuate Injured Houthis From Yemen - UK Office
    Khashoggi Killing Tape 'Shocked' Saudi Intel Officer – Erdogan
    Iran Has 'Credible' Info on Saudi Plan to Kill Top Officials – Foreign Minister
    Tags:
    plans, arms deal, resolution, law, relations, US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Jamal Khashoggi, Bob Corker, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winter is Coming: First Autumn Frost Arrives in Siberia
    Winter is Coming: First Autumn Frost Arrives in Siberia
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse