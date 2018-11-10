Register
05:49 GMT +310 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A picture taken on November 16, 2015 shows a Saudi F-15 fighter jet landing at the Khamis Mushayt military airbase, some 880 km from the capital Riyadh

    Saudi-Led Coalition in Yemen Asks US to Stop Refueling Its Aircraft - Reports

    © AFP 2018 / FAYEZ NURELDINE
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    361

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Trump administration is ending the practice of air refueling Saudi-coalition aircraft and its decision is expected to be made public in the next few days, US media reported.

    The decision would end a tangible and controversial aspect of US support for the Saudi coalition’s war in Yemen, the Washington Post newspaper said on Friday.

    A Saudi military plane carrying relief aid is seen parked on the tarmac at Aden's international airport in Yemen
    © AFP 2018 / STR
    US Mulls Ending Aerial Refueling For Saudi Coalition Jets Over Yemen - Reports
    The decision was made amid mounting criticism of the three-year-old Yemen conflict and Saudi-led coalition air strikes that a UN human rights panel said is responsible for scores of civilian deaths, often using US-supplied munitions. The move also comes after a wave of criticism around the world over the murder of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

    Meanwhile, Riyadh said Saturday that Saudi Arabia and its allies were able to "increase their capacity" of refueling their jets, and thus will do so independently, Reuters reported, citing Saudi Press agency.

    On Friday, Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Todd Young called on President Donald Trump to halt US refueling of Saudi coalition planes in Yemen until Riyadh makes a good faith effort to end civilian casualties.

    READ MORE: Trump Accuses Saudi Arabia of Unskillful Use of US Weapons in Yemen

    Yemen has been in a state of conflict, with the government headed by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi fighting the Houthi movement.

    The Yemeni government is backed by the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf nations that has been carrying out operations targeting Houthi-controlled areas since March 2015.

    In this Thursday, April 16, 2015 photo, The shadow of Shiite rebels, known as Houthis, are cast on a large representation of the Yemeni flag as they attend a demonstration against an arms embargo imposed by the U.N. Security Council on Houthi leaders, in Sanaa, Yemen.
    © AP Photo / Hani Mohammed
    Members of US Military Working as ‘Contract Killers’ in Yemen
    The situation in Yemen deteriorated further in June when the Saudi-led coalition launched an offensive to seize Al Hudaydah, a key port city for delivering humanitarian aid, from the Houthis.

    United Nations spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters on Friday that increased fighting in the Yemeni port of Al Hudaydah and the surrounding governorate killed more than 90 persons last month.

    The war in Yemen has resulted in a huge civilian death toll and provoked a humanitarian disaster. More than 14 million Yemenis face pre-famine conditions, according to the United Nations.

    READ MORE: Norway Suspends Defense-Related, Dual-Use Exports to Saudi Arabia

    Related:

    Saudi-Led Coalition Reports Striking Missile, Drone Sites at Sanaa Airport
    At Least 19 Killed, 10 Injured in Saudi-Led Coalition Air Raid in Yemen - Report
    US Not to Change Logistical Support for Saudi-led Operations in Yemen
    Saudi-Led Coalition Sends Additional Forces to Hodeidah - Yemeni Military
    Saudi-Led Coalition Announces Large-Scale Offensive on Hodeidah Port in Yemen
    Tags:
    refueling, suspension, aircraft, United States, Saudi Arabia, Yemen
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: November 3 - 9
    This Week in Pictures: November 3 - 9
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse